Mitchell Greig Wagner and Tineall Marie Harding, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Ethan Nathaniel Gates and Alexandra Annandale Bowers, both of Grangeville.
Sonya Louise Wilcox and Scott James Alderson, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Elayna Curtis-Tannahill and Shane Tannahill.
Granted
Grant Jonathan Peacock and Kacie Marie Peacock.
Deborah Renee Long and Jeffrey Eugene Long.
Amy Vigil and Jeremy Vigil.
Lacy L. Kile and Joseph M. Rigney.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Wendel J. Kleinsmith, 62, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and grand theft, both felonies. Sentenced to 18 months prison for each charge, sentences to run concurrently credited with 41 days for one charge and 23 days for another charge $1,031 in fees.
Kayla D. Curtis, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary, credited with two days, three years felony probation, 200 hours of community service and pay $1,405.50 in fees.
Corey B. Meyer, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary, credited with four days, three years felony probation, 200 hours of community service and pay $905.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Clinton V. Smith, 49, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing Sept. 6.
Justin W. Hinkle, 28, of Pullman, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Juan Marshall, 55, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.
Heather M. Jansen, 53, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.