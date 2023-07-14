Rachel Wentland, of Lewiston, a son, Colton Jace Wentland, born Tuesday, July 11.
Roxanne and Rusty Arnzen, of Grangeville, a daughter, Chaney Evelyn Arnzen, born Wednesday, July 12.
Cassidy and Cade Warner, of Kendrick, a daughter, Hattie Sue Warner, born Wednesday, July 12.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Peter Stephen Jensen and Sarah Rae Ruckdashel, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Bryson James Stein and Taylor Shae Green, both of Asotin.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Cory L. Horton, 39, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days discretionary, sentenced suspended, felony probation five years and pay $245.50 in fees.
Joseph F. Marek, 65, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with 30 days, sentence suspended, felony probation four years and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Jordan D. Tafoya, 32, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, a felony. Status conference hearing July 24.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Ivan W. Hedden, 37, Lewiston, three counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced to 33 months in prison.
