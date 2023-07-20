Of Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Jaclyn Ruth Roy and Mark Leslie Broncheau, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Allyson Thompson and William Thompson III.
Janelle Hargett and Jon Hargett.
Neil Hawksley and Laurie Hawksley.
Granted
Gregory D. Dietz and Mary Sugden Dietz.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Katherine R. Gill and Timothy Allen Gill.
Granted
Cheyenne R. Parks and Reuben Donald Parks.
Marcellus Dion Duran and Rebekah Lynn Duran.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Cody J. Long, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, credited with one day, 60 days of community service in lieu of five days jail, 24 months supervised probation and $1,388.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Christopher L. Helgeson, 42, of Juliaetta, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing July 24.
Wendel J. Kleinsmith, 62, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing July 24.
Todd A. Mael, 56, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing July 24.
Levi D. Young, 32, of Colville, Wash., charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing July 24.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Johnathan L.Lanebozeman, 23, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 27 days in jail with credit for time served.
Jeffrey A. Black, 55, Anatone, second-degree attempted theft, sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for 42 day served, remaining 322 days suspended.
Kiely T. Yochum, 35, Lewiston, second-degree assault, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative to 24 months of community custody with mental health treatment.
Daniel J. Harrell, 42, Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Martin S. Phillips, 44, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 24 months of community custody under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative.
Trevor D. Wyatt, 24, Clarkston, residential burglary, domestic violence court order violation, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Timothy K. Redmond, 59, no address given, two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative to 36 months of community custody with mental health treatment.
