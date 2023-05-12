Anastasia and Kyle Briney of Clarkston, a son, James Boone Briney, born Wednesday, May 10.
Cassandra Barnes and Alexander Wilson of Ronan, Mont., a daughter, Avery Kathleen Wilson, born Wednesday, May 10.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Calub C. Largent, 28, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, 365 retained jurisdiction, credited with 196 days and pay $1,245.50 in fees.
Stephan D. Huebner, 61, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, credited with 13 days, driver’s license suspended one year, felony probation five years and pay $1,290.50 in fees.
Kylee A. Szasz, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, credited with 19 days, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Nathanial S. Graybill, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 22.
Maryann M. Akin, 25, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 31.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.