Of Wednesday, March 8, 2023
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Xavier S. Pea, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, both felonies. Sentenced to 4-11 years jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with three days and penitentiary suspended, 10 years felony probation for each sentence with both sentences to run concurrently and pay $2,091 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Shannon C. Getz, 51, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Jennifer J. Harris, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI excessive, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended and credited with one day, 84 hours of community service in lieu of seven days jail, 2 years supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 365 days and pay $1,252.90 in fees.
Brady L. Moe, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended and credited with one day, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $709.70 in fees.
Logan M. Spaulding, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended and credited with two days, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Dennis S. Purtteman, 61, of Dayton, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
