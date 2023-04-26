Of Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lacie Ravencroft and Luwin Lazo Nuila, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paelynn Marie Lazo Ravencroft, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jack Lee Schneider and Eliza Lavern Singh, both of Lewiston.
Bruce Anthony Wheeler and Taylor Alexandra Morrison, both of Lapwai.
Nathan Laszlo Ambroson and Shalisha Rae Hutchison, both of Clarkston.
Lane Riley Curtis Schmitz and Sara Elizabeth Wassmuth, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Jonathan Lamont Taylor, of Glendale, Ariz., and Dori Nicholle Armstrong, of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Maria Medford and Ryan Medford.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Christian T. Sehorn-Miller, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 1½ to 4 years prison, credited with 202 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Kevin R. Foster, 42, of Kennewick, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 1.
Karen L. Rohde, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, 120 hours of community service in lieu of 10 days jail, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,274.50 in fees.
Molly M. Whitlock, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,216.90 in fees.
