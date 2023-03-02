Of Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Births
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:35 am
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tallie McFeron and Colby Lineberry, of Pierce, a son, William James Lineberry, born Monday, Feb. 27.
Siobhan and Turner Papworth, of Lewiston, a son, Harrison James Papworth, born Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Mechelina Lee and Jerry Stidham, of Kamiah, a son, Jaxx Wayne Stidham, born Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Donna Phillips and Robert Phillips.
Christopher Brown and Brandie Brown.
Granted
Bridget Marie Ruzicka and Shane Michael Ruzicka.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Joshua L. Nick, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail credited with 41 days penitentiary suspended to be sent to treatment court and four years felony probation.
Judge Mark Monson
Bruce N. Bledsoe, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 1 year and 6 months jail with 30 days discretionary and penitentiary suspended, three years felony probation and pay $335.50 in fees.
Natasha N. Gleason, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail with 30 days discretionary penitentiary suspended, four years probation and pay $385.50 in fees.
