Of Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mikalah Tinney and Nathan Kaschmitter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Avery Marie Kaschmitter, born Monday.
Kayanna Geiger and Shamar Jackson, of Clarkston, a son, Dior Ezekiel Ray Jackson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Sebastian Laurence, of Clarkston, and Macrina Elisabeth Hamiliton, of Lewiston.
Autrey Jay Hardin and Kristin Elizabeth Michael, both of Kendrick.
Cody Alexander Moser, of Lewiston, and Chelsea Lee Geis, of Cottonwood.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jessica Chenault and Cody Chenault.
Erin Colbert and Joshua Colbert.
Tobias Thill and Heidi Thill.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Brandon J. Mason, 37, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.
Michael C. McReynolds, 35, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary.
Trevor D. Wyatt, 23, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a court order.
Andrew L. Bohn, 39, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree driving while license suspended.
Simeon T. Hills, 23, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence, third-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
Dylan J. Taylor, 28, Lewiston, four counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Skylar G. T. Nobbley, 30, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 14 months in prison.
