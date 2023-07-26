Charles Thomas Rose and Renee Lynne Ewing, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Trevor J. Samson, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail, three years felony probation and pay $245.50 in fees.
Stormey Westerfield, 28, of Benton City, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to six months to three years and six months prison, credited with 37 days and pay $479.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jerome S. Taylor, 20, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 75 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended one year, supervised probation two years and pay $1,388.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Rory J. Jones, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 26 days suspended, credited with four days, driver’s license suspended, supervised probation 364 days and pay $452.50 in fees.
Tanner M. Hibbard, 22, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, supervised probation two years and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Matthias A. Charles, 23, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, credited with three days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 24 hours of community service, supervised probation 12 months and pay $1,366.90 in fees.
