St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mia Silva and Levi Osburn, of Winchester, a son, Naaqc Himiin Larae Osburn, born Sunday.
Marissa O’Neal and Micheal Taylor, of Lewiston, a daughter, Molly Anne Taylor, born Friday.
Rachel and Taylor Malm, of Clarkston, a son, Griffin William Malm, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Katelyn Ruth Rossman and Trenton Albert Bolen, both of Olympia
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Erbey Molina, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days, 50 days suspended, credited with two days 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation 24 months, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,138.50 in fees.
Rebecca A. Whittum, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Joshua A. Turner, 25, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies.
Kimberly J. Silvernail, 27, of Colville, Wash., charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl), all felonies.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Myron W. Vandyke, 34, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, domestic violence, two counts of felony violation of a court order.
Garrett N. Wilson, 23, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to eluding a pursuing police vehicle.
Traffic accidents
Wes Ison, a 65-year-old Clarkston man, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after he had to “lay down” his motorcycle to avoid a collision with a transit bus, according to police. The incident occurred at 13th and Fair streets in Clarkston.
Crime reports
A duffel bag containing a wallet, pistol and clothes was reportedly found at the mouth of the Salmon River near the Snake River.
Keys were reportedly found on the Fleshman Way ramp in Asotin County, and turned into the sheriff’s office.
