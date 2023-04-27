CeJay Sarbacher and Isaick Wing of Lewiston, a son, Waylen Allen Wing, born Tuesday, April 25.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Coy Daniel Stout and Madison Bailee Carson of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Jonathan Lamont Taylor, of Glendale, Ariz., and Dori Nicholle Armstrong, of Clarkston.
Paul B. Alexander and Kirsten Joann Heireren, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Maria Medford and Ryan Medford.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Christian T. Sehorn-Miller, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 1½ to 4 years prison, credited with 202 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Kevin R. Foster, 42, of Kennewick, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 1.
Karen L. Rohde, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, 120 hours of community service in lieu of 10 days jail, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,274.50 in fees.
Molly M. Whitlock, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,216.90 in fees.
