Of Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jennifer Johansen, of Clarkston, a son, Nathan Philip Payne Jr., born Saturday.
Kosi Johnson and Jacob Hollahan, of Clarkston, a son, Oliver Ortega Hollahan, born Saturday.
Kylie and Creighton Alford, of Asotin, a son Coen Kurtis Alford, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Levi Gerod Lawrence and Kerisha Blythe Aldrich, both of Lewiston.
Daniel Zarate Morales, of Spokane, and Shannon Marie Blinn, of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Robert Francis Uptagrafft and Sherryl Suzane Sargent, both of Clarkston.
Benton Tanner and Taylen Noelle Wohl, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lacy Kile and Joseph Rigney.
Malina McComic and Wayne McComic.
Jessie Hardin and Gary Hardin.
Austin Anderson and Cheyenne Anderson.
Granted
Joseph Case and Katie Marlena Case.
Aaron Michael Preece and Jodee Lee Preece.
Angela Michelle Ferrari and Jeremy Jeffrey Ferrari.
Victoria L. St. Paul and Dale A. U’ren.
Lori A. Haney Stamper and Ronald Steven Stamper.
Isaiah Buck and Rachel Buck.
Blaine Lanny Tinney and Catrina Rae Tinney.
April Ann Hinman and Travis Wayne Hinman.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
David Benjamin Moen and Stefanie Lee Krantz.
Granted
Brandon Montana Decker and Shanna Kaye Decker.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Michael D. Lansdowne, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine and heroin), both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, credited with 155 days for each charge and to run concurrently and pay $765 in fees.
Aaron Moses, 51, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years prison, credited with 309, to run concurrently with another case, driver’s license suspended five years and pay $3,290.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Jordan M. Bergeron, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 7.
Amanda K. Calmo, 35, of Culdesac, charged with injury to a child, a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 14.
Judge Karin Seubert
KD R. Kertson, 24, of Lewiston, charged with witness intimidation, a felony.
Tayler S. McLam, 25, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies.
