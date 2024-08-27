Of Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jaci and Ken Hall, of Lewiston, a son, Eduard James Hall, born Friday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Hyrum Hunsaker and Kassandra Walker.
Ayanna Barrera and Sipriano Barrera.
Granted
Colton C. Dinning and Alexis Kristin Lupinacci.
Hailey Elaine Betts and Mason L. Pride.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Nathan F. Tannahill, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.
Joseph L. Nilson, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.