Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Records

Of Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jaci and Ken Hall, of Lewiston, a son, Eduard James Hall, born Friday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Hyrum Hunsaker and Kassandra Walker.



Ayanna Barrera and Sipriano Barrera.

Granted

Colton C. Dinning and Alexis Kristin Lupinacci.

Hailey Elaine Betts and Mason L. Pride.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Nathan F. Tannahill, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.

Joseph L. Nilson, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.

