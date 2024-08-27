Ayanna Barrera and Sipriano Barrera.

Granted

Colton C. Dinning and Alexis Kristin Lupinacci.

Hailey Elaine Betts and Mason L. Pride.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Nathan F. Tannahill, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.

Joseph L. Nilson, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.