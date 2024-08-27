Of Monday, Sept. 30, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kosi Johnson and Jacob Hollahan, of Clarkston, a son, Deklan Damion Hollahan, born Sunday.
Shoshanna Predmore and Kynan Bedwell, of Clarkston, a daughter, Violet Cedar-Marie Ash, born Friday.
Emma and Curt Boyer, of Lapwai, a daughter, Ellie Amelia Boyer, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joshua Gregory Seipp and Lindsey Rae Jolly, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Kimberley Ann Gordon, of Lewiston, and Jonathan Ryan Biggins, of Colton.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Bror C. Borjesson, 46, of Lewiston, charged with robbery and aggravated battery, both felonies. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.