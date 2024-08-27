Nez Perce County

Joshua Gregory Seipp and Lindsey Rae Jolly, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Kimberley Ann Gordon, of Lewiston, and Jonathan Ryan Biggins, of Colton.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Bror C. Borjesson, 46, of Lewiston, charged with robbery and aggravated battery, both felonies. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.