Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestOctober 1, 2024
Records

Of Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kosi Johnson and Jacob Hollahan, of Clarkston, a son, Deklan Damion Hollahan, born Sunday.

Shoshanna Predmore and Kynan Bedwell, of Clarkston, a daughter, Violet Cedar-Marie Ash, born Friday.

Emma and Curt Boyer, of Lapwai, a daughter, Ellie Amelia Boyer, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nez Perce County

Joshua Gregory Seipp and Lindsey Rae Jolly, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Kimberley Ann Gordon, of Lewiston, and Jonathan Ryan Biggins, of Colton.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Bror C. Borjesson, 46, of Lewiston, charged with robbery and aggravated battery, both felonies. Status conference hearing Oct. 7.

Advertisement
Related
NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
NorthwestOct. 1
PuzzleRama speed puzzle competition planned to benefit women...
NorthwestOct. 1
Kris Kristofferson, songwriter and star, dies at 88
NorthwestOct. 1
Minimum wage is going up in Washington
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Candidates for Washington State House of Representatives Position 2 to debate in Colfax
NorthwestSep. 27
Candidates for Washington State House of Representatives Position 2 to debate in Colfax
Apartment fire causes minor injuries and electrical damage
NorthwestSep. 27
Apartment fire causes minor injuries and electrical damage
Wellness for all
NorthwestSep. 27
Wellness for all
Gritman takes over LCSC clinic for students and staff
NorthwestSep. 27
Gritman takes over LCSC clinic for students and staff
NorthwestSep. 27
Genesee hosting walk to support those with Down syndrome
NorthwestSep. 27
Lewiston Livestock Market Report
NorthwestSep. 27
Happenings
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy