Amber Dawn Garvin and Edwin Jess Matthew Garvin.

Cody D. Smith and Staci Laura Smith.

Carol Jean Elliott and Steven Frederick Elliott.

David James Medlin and Krystal Lee Medlin.

Brenda Lee Anderson and Dennis Allen Anderson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Clinton D. Newbury, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 18 days credit and pay $745.50.

Tia M. Reece, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one-and-a-half to three years, sentenced suspended, 17 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50.

Letha D. Spiry, 58, of Deary, pleaded guilty to attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, two days credit, driver’s license suspended one year, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Eric M. Kimsey, 55, of Clarkston, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

Isaac L. Allen, 26, of Lewiston, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Logan B. Barnes, 28, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both felonies. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

Sean R. Hull, 21, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

Tracy E. Grogan, 62, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.