Of Monday, Oct. 7, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Bea and Toby Stewart, of Lewiston, a daughter, Piper Raelynn Stewart, born Friday.
Breanna Stover and Christopher Doebler, of Clarkston, a son, Christopher Gene Doebler, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler James Bakos, of Kamiah, and April Nicole Bennett, of Clarkston.
John Michael Mager and Kelsie Cheyenne Page, both of Craigmont.
Samuel Patrick Harrich and Jasmine Renee Allen, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Nathaniel Scmid and Sonya Schmid.
Kami Rupp and Rodney Rupp.
Tineall Wagner and Mitchell Wagner.
Mark Calhoun and Cindy Hart.
Deanna Luciani and Kenneth Richards.
Bruce Wheeler and Taylor Morrison.
Granted
Amber Dawn Garvin and Edwin Jess Matthew Garvin.
Cody D. Smith and Staci Laura Smith.
Carol Jean Elliott and Steven Frederick Elliott.
David James Medlin and Krystal Lee Medlin.
Brenda Lee Anderson and Dennis Allen Anderson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Clinton D. Newbury, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 18 days credit and pay $745.50.
Tia M. Reece, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one-and-a-half to three years, sentenced suspended, 17 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50.
Letha D. Spiry, 58, of Deary, pleaded guilty to attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, two days credit, driver’s license suspended one year, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Eric M. Kimsey, 55, of Clarkston, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.
Isaac L. Allen, 26, of Lewiston, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Logan B. Barnes, 28, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both felonies. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.
Sean R. Hull, 21, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.
Tracy E. Grogan, 62, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.