Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Records

Of Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jami N. Morton and James D. Morton.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Joshua H. Jabeth, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, 241 days credit and pay $275.50.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Thomas Cox

Rachelle R. Shaner, 54, Clarkston, conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to deliver, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of community custody.

Anthony C. Bowen, 29, Lewiston, harassment, reckless driving, sentenced to 31 days in jail with credit for one day served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Robert F. Duggan, 44, Clarkston, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to one month in jail with credit for time served.

Donald A. Ray, 66, address unavailable, felony harassment, sentenced to one month in jail with credit for time served.

Bryce E. A. Brennan, 35, Clarkston, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 366 days in prison, credit for time served, 12 months of community custody.

