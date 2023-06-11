Recovery in the wake of flood

The rain may have stopped, but residents and businesses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are still mopping up after a torrential downpour Friday caused flooding in numerous areas.
For Dodd and Becky Snodgrass, this is the second flooding event they’ve had to deal with this year. The couple, who live on 13th Avenue near Sunset Park, were affected by Lewiston’s ruptured High Reservoir in January. Then they, like many of their neighbors, were hit again Friday.
Dodd Snodgrass said he was driving home when the rain started. Becky was already home and around 3 p.m. they were watching the rain fall. Then they saw water coming downhill.
“I go ‘Oh my god, it’s going to happen again,’” Dodd Snodgrass said.
The water pooled in the cul-de-sac at the end of the street then started moving into their yard. Just like when the reservoir burst.
The Snodgrasses had been working on restoring their yard from the flooding in January, but the water broke through a berm created with arborvitae and deposited mud.
Dodd Snodgrass said some of the issues from this flooding event were the stormwater system being overwhelmed as well as the ground being too dry to absorb the fast-falling rain. The Lewiston City Council is considering an action on a stormwater drainage system at its meeting Monday.
“This is an example of why it’s something that needs to be addressed,” Dodd Snodgrass said. “The infrastructure can’t accommodate an event like this.”
Sunset Park and the neighborhood below is a natural drainage area, which means any time there is excess water, regardless if it comes from rain or a ruptured reservoir, it flows downhill to the residences. Dodd Snodgrass said if water was being collected farther up the hill the impacts downhill wouldn’t be as severe.
“It’s sad and an unfortunate coincidence to have this happen again,” Dodd Snodgrass said.
The rain had more widespread effects on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley compared to flooding from the reservoir.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, which is currently located on the 1100 block of F Street while the new courthouse is being built, had a couple offices flood. One was the office of Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
Although there had been minor leaks since the department moved to the building in the summer, on Friday the roof in Coleman’s office started leaking. Then a few tiles fell from the ceiling. The leak began to flood Coleman’s office, depositing around 2-3 inches of water, and then it began to fill the office next to him.
Coleman said the staff at the prosecutor’s office jumped in quickly to save electronic equipment and documents.
“It didn’t damage any paperwork,” Coleman said. “They were able to save all that stuff.”
The office is trying to get the area dried out so the staff has a space to work Monday. However, Coleman might have to work in a separate building as repairs take place. A conference table he uses collapsed under the weight of all the documents saved from his office.
The basement of the Nez Perce County Courthouse also flooded, providing an example of why the new courthouse is needed. And why Coleman and his staff at the prosecutor’s office can’t wait to have the new structure completed.
“It will be good to have the space for us to focus on the job, not catching water,” Coleman said.
Businesses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were also affected by the flooding. The Hangar Mall in Clarkston will be closed until Tuesday because of flooding, according to its Facebook page. Effie’s in Lewiston opened late Friday because of flooding in the basement that took out the hot water, according to its Facebook page. The Love Shack Kitchen canceled an event Friday at the Vista House in Lewiston because of a home that was flooded with two feet of water in the basement, according to its Facebook page.
Crews were on scene in Lewiston cleaning mud and rocks off the roads of areas affected by the flooding.
In the last 36 hours, the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport reported 0.89 inches of rain. Most of that rainfall occurred during the heavy storm that prompted Friday’s flash flood warning and the localized flooding in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley received 0.68 inches of rain in less than an hour, including 0.64 inches of rain that fell in 23 minutes.
Although the forecast for today is “quieter” in terms of storms and rain, there is a chance for showers Monday afternoon.
“There could be some heavier showers that would potentially produce some more flooding concerns,” Thaler said.
However, it’s hard for meteorologists to pinpoint where that could happen. The storm that is forming is similar to the one that occurred Friday.
Flooding was also exacerbated by the dry conditions, the lower locations in the valley that allow water to flow downhill and the urban area that “allowed the water to pile up in a short amount of time,” Thaler said.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.