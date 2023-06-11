Recovery in the wake of flood

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office flooded after a rain storm Friday afternoon.

 Justin Coleman

The rain may have stopped, but residents and businesses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are still mopping up after a torrential downpour Friday caused flooding in numerous areas.

For Dodd and Becky Snodgrass, this is the second flooding event they’ve had to deal with this year. The couple, who live on 13th Avenue near Sunset Park, were affected by Lewiston’s ruptured High Reservoir in January. Then they, like many of their neighbors, were hit again Friday.