I’ve never met Donn Walden, but I feel like I know him.
We talked on the phone a few times, texted once or twice and traded a lot of emails when he needed some advice or intern candidates. He was the sports editor of the Lewiston Tribune and its sister publication, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. I was a longtime sports editor and now an adjunct professor of journalism and mass media at the University of Idaho.
We talked about getting together several times when I was in Moscow to teach, but it never happened. Walden always was too busy. Getting ready for the NAIA World Series. Scrambling to put the high school football preview section to bed. Or just working late.
“Sorry,” he’d say. “Let’s do it the next time you’re in town.”
I understood. I knew all too well the unrelenting grind of Walden and countless other sports editors in smaller towns. I was a sports editor for more than 35 years at newspapers big and small before retiring from The Seattle Times in 2019.
“Next time,” I’d say.
Next time never happened. Donn Walden died April 15 from complications after a stroke. He was 50 years old. He is survived by his wife, Jenn, and two children, Addison, 11, and Nolan, 10.
Like so many of us, I was stunned and saddened when I heard the news. Walden was a passionate member of the Associated Press Sports Editors, the national organization that brings sports editors together and recognizes their hard work. He served on committees and as vice chairperson of the Northwest Region, and his staff earned several APSE awards since he arrived in town in August 2019.
Yet Donn Walden’s story, as sad as it is, represents what is good about Lewiston, the Tribune and being a sports journalist. His death was tragic, but the response to losing a friend and colleague is inspiring.
First came a GoFundMe campaign, begun by a friend and amplified on social media by colleagues on Walden’s staff and from around the country. Teren Kowatsch, a Tribune reporter and UI graduate, posted a photo of Walden’s family and a memorial to his late boss on Facebook.
“I’ve had the benefit of having a lot of people support me and believe in me in my career,” he wrote two days after Walden died. “Donn was my first boss and he quickly became a friend. ... Very few people get lucky enough to have a boss who’s legitimately in your corner. Fewer people are lucky enough to have a boss you can call your friend.”
Most journalists feel that way about someone. And whether we know it or not, others probably feel that way about us because we’ve paid it forward.
Stephan Wiebe, another UI grad hired by Walden, said the three-and-a-half person staff is scrambling as high school sports sprint to the finish and the NAIA World Series in Lewiston looms May 26 to June 2. Many are stepping up — Trib sports alumni, volunteers in other departments and freelancers. Two former Trib sports editors who are no longer in the newspaper business offered to cover some games or help in the office.
Support has flooded in for the Walden family — emails, texts, phone calls, sympathy cards, meals and gift cards.
APSE, the organization Walden loved, established a grant to help sports editors from smaller-circulation publications attend the APSE Summer Conference in Las Vegas, July 9-12. The Donn Walden Leadership Grant will contribute $1,000 in expenses annually for someone who otherwise might not be able to attend.
“It is the way it’s supposed to work,” wrote APSE President Jorge Rojas in announcing the grant. “Donn took great pride in his involvement with APSE. ... Our organization, which consists of more small publications than large ones, has always needed more Donn Waldens. He was visible in his participation and enthusiasm, and that in itself made him a recognized leader among our editors.”
The last trip of the spring semester from my home in the Seattle area to Idaho included a visit to the Tribune, where I had interned 47 years before as a UI senior. Publisher Nathan Alford asked me to share digital insights from my time as sports editor and executive editor at The Seattle Times. I attended news and planning meetings, shared advice with digital director Scott Jackson and traded stories over dinner with newsroom leaders and two of my mentors — former publisher Butch Alford and Paul Emerson, a retired Trib sports editor and managing editor who took a chance on me as an intern. Sometimes life brings you full circle.
Yet something still gnawed at me. I knew I had to see one more person before I left town.
Jenn Walden and I met the next morning at a Lewiston coffee shop. She talked about the ups-and-downs of their four-year adventure in Idaho, Donn’s heartbreaking final days, and the daunting prospect of raising an autistic son and grief-stricken daughter alone. But she also shared her husband’s love for newspapers, the Trib sports staff and colleagues in sports journalism.
“He was so proud of his staff and of the awards they had won,” Jenn said. “He worked so hard, and that recognition validated what he had accomplished. I had no idea how many sports editors he knew and had touched. So many have reached out to us, and that has meant so much.”
If he had lived, Donn Walden no doubt would be working long hours planning coverage of another NAIA World Series, the city’s biggest sports event. The Ohio native would have covered a few of the games, but mostly he would have been back at the office doing what sports editors do — assigning, editing and posting stories, designing pages and taking care of every detail for his staff and his readers.
Jenn paused between sips of a berry smoothie at the coffee shop. “You know, I’d love to take the kids to a game,” she said. “Donn loved covering the World Series. I feel like I need to be there.”
Wish granted. Jenn and her kids will be sitting in the bleachers during the tournament enjoying some sunshine and perhaps forgetting for a few moments all they’ve been through. The Tribune, Lewis-Clark State College and the NAIA will make sure passes are waiting for them.
Jenn and the kids won’t be alone. The other part of Donn Walden’s legacy will be at the World Series, too. Up in the press box, the writers he nurtured will keep watch, scribbling in scorebooks and pounding out stories just like their late boss would have wanted.
Shelton was sports editor at three newspapers, retiring in 2019 as executive editor of The Seattle Times. He is a former intern at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News (then called the Idahonian) and Lewiston Tribune and now teaches journalism at his alma mater, the University of Idaho.
How to give
Here’s how to contribute to honor Donn Walden’s family and legacy.
GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and the Walden family Donn Walden: bit.ly/40pRFb9.
Leadership grant to provide $1,000 in expenses annually so small-circulation sports editors can attend APSE’s Summer Conference: bit.ly/42sJTPH.