More than 1,000 refugees who had been approved to come to Washington state are now in limbo after the Trump administration issued an executive order last week halting the country’s refugee resettlement program.

President Donald Trump suspended the program as part of a series of executive orders cracking down on immigration. Many of the refugees, who had been cleared to resettle in the U.S. after fleeing war or persecution in their home countries, already had plane tickets in hand when the suspension was announced.

In Washington, resettlement agencies are scrambling to learn more while some refugees already resettled here watch in horror as their loved ones remain in precarious conditions abroad.

According to the state’s Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance, about 1,135 people had been approved for travel and resettlement in Washington as of Monday, said Norah West, a spokesperson for the Department of Social and Health Services, which oversees the office.

Under the Biden administration, Washington’s 11 refugee resettlement agencies were approved to resettle 5,780 people during the federal fiscal year 2025, which runs from October 2024 to September 2025. In the last three months of 2024, agencies in Washington resettled 1,707 people.

“The pause in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program will have the biggest impact on the people and families waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, many of whom may have been waiting years and decades to join their families in Washington,” West said in a written statement.

The International Rescue Committee Washington had expected to welcome a family of eight — a mother and seven of her daughters — to Seattle in early February, reuniting them with another daughter already resettled in Seattle, said executive director Kathleen Morris.

The group of women, who fled their home country, are now living in a different country under visas they fear will no longer be honored. Local law enforcement regularly harass the family, Morris said, and several daughters have been detained by the police.

“The daughter is beside herself with despair knowing how much danger her family members are in,” said Morris, who declined to share the family’s country of origin or current location to protect their privacy and safety.

“To have this hope that in two weeks they were going to be safe gone … it’s heart-wrenching.”

Refugees are distinct from people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum. Refugees must be living outside of the U.S. to be considered for resettlement and are usually referred to the U.S. State Department by the United Nations. Asylum-seeking, a human right protected under U.S. law for decades, was also sharply curtailed by the Trump administration this week.