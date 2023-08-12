Regents voice support for Schulz, Chun

Schauer

PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents announced they are supporting WSU President Kirk Schulz and Athletic Director Pat Chun as the two try to navigate the collapse of the Pac-12.

This announcement from Regent Chairperson Lisa Keohokalole Schauer came following an executive session Friday morning by the board of regents.

Tags

Recommended for you