Regents voice support for Schulz, Chun

PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents announced they are supporting WSU President Kirk Schulz and Athletic Director Pat Chun as the two try to navigate the collapse of the Pac-12.
This announcement from Regent Chairperson Lisa Keohokalole Schauer came following an executive session Friday morning by the board of regents.
“The Washington State University Board of Regents met on Friday morning with legal counsel, the WSU President, WSU Athletic Director, and other WSU administrators to discuss the status of the Pac‑12 Conference,” Schauer said. “The Board is fully supportive of the steps that President Schulz and Athletic Director Chun are taking to address the current situation with conference realignment and we are confident that they will find the best solution possible for WSU. We look forward to supporting and engaging with President Schulz and Athletic Director Chun in the coming weeks on this important issue.”
The executive session was not open to the public, and WSU did not share more details about what was discussed. It did not comment on what steps Schulz and Chun are taking to address the Pac-12 situation.
WSU spokesperson Phil Weiler said that Friday’s meeting was the first opportunity the regents had to come together to discuss the conference realignment.
Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC have all announced they will depart from the Pac-12 for other conferences next year. This leaves WSU, Stanford, California and Oregon State with an uncertain future.
In a Wednesday news conference, Chun attributed the Pac-12’s collapse to “a culmination of years of failed leadership, failed vision (and) failed implementation.”
“It isn’t one singular thing that led to the destruction of the Pac-12 as we know it,” he said. “It was a bunch of decisions and failed strategies that put us in this place. And it’s unfortunate because the ones who lose out on that are the student-athletes.”
During an interview with ESPN this week, Schulz said the Cougs could try to rebuild the Pac-12 around the four remaining schools, join the Mountain West Conference or join the American Athletic Conference.
In the ESPN article, Schulz talked about an estimated 40% decrease in athletic revenue, but will not cut any sports. Chun said officials did not know or have a model at the moment of how this will affect jobs and salary within the athletic department.