Region expects sunny conditions through weekend

A boater enjoys the summer like weather as they cruise up the Snake River on Friday near Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

Folks planning a picnic or an outing for Mother’s Day weekend will have sunny weather for it, the National Weather Service at Spokane reported Friday.

Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said forecasts in the mid-80s or low 90s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are higher than average for this time of year.

