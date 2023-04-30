Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COUNCIL — John “Cody” Hart could go to trial for the deaths of Sara and Rory Mehen in October at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, Adams County magistrate judge John Meienhofer ruled last week.
Meienhofer found that video evidence of the shooting from a security system inside the Hartland Inn leaves “no doubt” that Hart was the shooter in the Oct. 1 incident.
The ruling means that the case against Hart, 28, of Olympia, Wash., will advance to Third Judicial District Court before Judge Matthew Roker.
Hart will appear before Roker for an arraignment on May 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the Adams County Courthouse in Council. Hart will be required to enter a plea and a date for a trial could be set at that hearing.
Hart is facing two charges of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Sara Mehen, 45, and Rory Mehen, 47, in the office of the Hartland Inn, which the couple owned. If convicted, Hart faces the death penalty or life in prison.
The security video footage was reviewed by Meienhofer, but not shown publicly in court.
However, the 1½-minute video was described at Wednesday’s hearing by Adams County Sheriff’s Office detective Sean Moore, who led the investigation of the shooting.
The video shows Hart allegedly crouching behind a counter in the motel’s office, pulling a pistol out and shooting Rory Mehen in the head. He then allegedly turned to Sara Mehen and shot her five times as she fled.
Hart allegedly fired once more at Rory Mehen and fired at Sara Mehen a sixth time, at which point the gun, which held up to 10 bullets, malfunctioned or was out of ammunition. The video then shows Hart fleeing the scene in his car.
Hart was arrested about an hour after the shooting near Cambridge while driving a car that matched the description of the car witnesses saw the gunman leave in.
A 9mm Glock handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found by police in weeds along U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Valley about 38 miles south of New Meadows.
Audio evidence of the shooting was also captured because Rory Mehen was on the phone with the motel’s phone and internet service provider at the time of the shooting.
The company’s recording of the call captured the gunshots and time at which they were fired.
Defense attorneys did not dispute that Hart was the shooter in the video, arguing instead that he was mentally unfit to understand the results of his actions. Hart is represented by Boise lawyers Rob Chastain and Jolene Maloney, as well as Payette lawyer Elisa Massoth.
Hart’s attorneys pointed to an interrogation of Hart following his arrest as evidence that he was mentally unfit to commit first-degree murder the day of the shootings.
Hart told detectives that he had stopped at the Hartland Inn because of its similarity to his last name, believing it to be an “ancestral homestead.”
Hart believed the photographs decorating his hotel room were of his great aunt, that there had been massacres at the site in the past and that he was searching for “ancestral socks,” among other odd behaviors and statements.
Hart’s search for these socks in other guests’ rooms was the first interaction that led the Mehens to call for assistance from the sheriff’s office.
Adams County deputy Justin Grob responded and considered taking Hart into custody on a mental health hold, but the Mehens said Hart could stay at the hotel if he did not enter other people’s rooms again.
The shooting was less than half an hour after Grob left the property when he was called away on an unrelated burglary.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Levy on May 16 ballot of Salmon River voters
RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 patrons will go to the polls May 16 to vote on a maintenance and operations levy of $495,000.
“The district desires to maintain a safe environment while offering advanced college preparatory and vocational opportunities,” said Salmon River Superintendent Trish Simonson. “Our district feels strongly that children who attend a high-quality early childhood education program make cognitive and social gains that prepare them to start school.”
The district’s $495,000 levy in 2022 passed with 60 percent of voters favoring the levy.
“State monies cannot be used to fund a preschool program, and the levy also helps fund opportunities such as plays, the FFA/agriculture program, athletics, and special education that we want for our students,” she said.
She stated the levy would also help pay for teacher salaries (CTE/Ag, art, pre-K, etc.); classified staff (coaches, aide, janitorial, etc.); additional special education salaries (teachers and paraprofessionals); extracurricular services and technology.
The community of Riggins has successfully passed levies for the past 17 years. Details on SRJSD 243 can be found at jsd243.org.
For polling places and additional election information, see idahocounty.org/planb/clerk-auditor/election-information.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday