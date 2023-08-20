Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
CASCADE — Cooking classes, a children’s reading room and computer literacy classes are coming to the Cascade (Idaho) Public Library, thanks to a $500,000 grant that will almost double the size of the facility.
The award to the library was granted by the Idaho Commission for Libraries to build a 1,000-square-foot addition and add 1,500 square feet of outdoor space to host programs and a children’s play area.
“This grant was very competitive, so we feel extremely fortunate to have been chosen,” said Library Director Maria Guest.
In total, 39 applications for more than $13 million were requested from the commission. Only 15 libraries across the state were awarded a total of about $3.35 million. The Facilities Improvement Grant was funded by the U.S. Department of the treasury’s Capital Projects Fund.
“This level and type of federal funding for libraries is unprecedented,” said commission Partnerships and Programs Supervisor Amelia Valasek.
One of the deciding factors in selecting Cascade’s project was the level of direct and immediate benefits that the grant could provide to the community.
Work is expected to start this fall. A projected timeline is hoping for a grand opening of the expanded and remodeled facility in August of next year.
“This construction project is not just a library expansion, but it is also a vision of what is to come for Cascade and what is possible when we work together,” Guest said.
The expansion will be added to the north side of the current 2,300-square-foot library at 105 N. Front St. in Cascade. Facilities will also be remodeled to reorganize the interior layout.
Added space would house a media room, a children’s library, storage room and two handicapped-accessible bathrooms.
The media room will include equipment for private telehealth appointments, in-person counseling, health screenings and health and wellness presentations. The Cascade Medical Center plans to use the space for quarterly wellness screenings and health programs. It could also be used for job interviews, training classes, tutoring and other classes for children and adults.
The existing space would be remodeled to accommodate a kitchen in the southeastern corner of the building. A fenced outdoor space would be added to the north of the addition.
“The addition would increase our capacity from 32 people to 57 and with the outdoor space our new capacity would be 107,” Guest said.
Planned programs include cooking classes, planting classes, GED tutoring and testing, CPR and first-aid classes, book clubs, job fairs, job training and how-to workshops. The library would also continue current tutoring and mental health classes.
Despite the increased square footage, the library is not expected to require more staff.
“We will install cameras so that the front desk person would have an eye on the whole place,” Guest said.
Costs not covered by the grant include landscaping, additional furniture and equipment and relocating a door that accesses the alleyway behind the library. The library is seeking additional grant funding from several sources to fund other improvements and equipment.
The door needs to be moved to prevent flooding in the future. Extensive damage to the library was caused by water flowing through the rear door during firefighting efforts to put out the fire that burned the Watkins Pharmacy in February 2022. Despite the library’s proximity to the blaze, the only damage was from flooding.
“The utilities would increase as well with the extra square footage,” Guest said. “However, everything has been updated in the building after the flood, so any additional work would not add too much cost to maintain for many years.”
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday