DONNELLY, Idaho — For the better part of the last 100 years, a wool band jacket and a hat adorned with the letters “RCB” has hung undisturbed in various closets, occasionally puzzling descendants of James Monroe “Roe” Severns.
Abe Haight, Severns’ great-grandson, spent much of 2020 tracing the origins of the coat back to Roseberry, a historic town site a mile east of Donnelly, and his great grandfather’s stint as the leader of the town’s band in the early 1900s.
“It was a COVID project,” said Haight, 48, of Tempe, Ariz. “It took quite a bit of figuring out to realize ‘RCB’ was the Roseberry Cornet Band.”
The uniform is featured in an exhibit this summer in the Valley County Museum at 13131 Farm to Market Road after it was donated by the family.
“I was shocked when I saw it,” said Lynda Vance, a volunteer with the Long Valley Preservation Society, which operates the museum. “This is a big, big find, and it’s in perfect condition.”
The exhibit can be viewed for free from 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The museum closes following Labor Day weekend.
More than a dozen of Severns’ descendants traveled to Roseberry before the museum opening on Memorial Day Weekend to make the donation in person.
“When we finally located Roseberry, we said, ‘OK, here’s an opportunity to look into a phase of his life and to see what he saw,’ ” said Twin Falls resident Ranee Haight, who is Abe Haight’s mother and the second-oldest of Severns’ 13 grandchildren.
The Roseberry Cornet Band was made up of about 16 residents of the historic town of Roseberry.
The band primarily featured cornets, but also had drums and other instruments. It performed during social community events at Roseberry from about 1905-11, Vance said.
The band often played from atop the bandstand in the middle of what is now the intersection of East Roseberry Road and Farm to Market Road.
The original bandstand was built around 1905 over the town well. An exact replica was built to the side of the road in 2000, Long Valley Preservation Society President Jim Vance said.
A July 4, 1911, performance is believed to be among the band’s last at Roseberry, then the largest town in Valley County with about 350 residents.
The performance was part of the town’s attempt to woo the Idaho Northern Railroad to lay tracks through the town, Lynda Vance said.
However, railroad executives chose to bypass Roseberry and created the town of Donnelly in 1914, after which many of Roseberry’s buildings were moved to Donnelly by horse-drawn sleds.
Roseberry is the only historic Valley County community known to have had a band, though few other details of the band are known.
For the Severns family, learning the origins of the mysterious band uniform gave a glimpse into the life of a family legend.
“He was a mystery man,” Ranee Haight said. “We’re just kind of putting some pieces together.”
Haight’s son cracked the code by studying an old photo of the band Severns’ family found after he died at age 87 in 1970.
“One of the drums has ‘Roseberry’ on it and the rest was kind of missing,” Abe Haight said.
Haight then traced the location of the historic town to Idaho and used U.S. Census Bureau records to confirm that Severns lived in Roseberry from about 1904 to 1911.
The revelation that Severns was a member of the Roseberry Cornet Band came as a surprise to many of his descendants, who said he never talked about the band with them.
“I never even saw him with a musical instrument in the same room,” said Spokane resident Kelly Severns, who is also among Roe Severns’ 13 grandchildren.
The family does not know what happened to the cornet and pants that at one time accompanied the uniform.
“None of us ever saw the horn,” said Severns, 75. “He must have pawned it or something.”
