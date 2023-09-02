Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Construction on the events center located at the Colfax Golf Course is nearly 80% complete.
Co-Project Manager Allen Kirkpatrick said that the events center has had approximately $460,000 expended on it so far.
Kirkpatrick said an additional $120,000 is needed to finish the project, noting it may run a little bit more than that. “We found out we need to do some sound abatement, which is going to be an additional expense,” he said.
Kirkpatrick said the primary building is finished, and the restrooms are almost completed.
Co-project manager Scott Pittman installed the bathroom door on Monday.
“The concrete work is all done,” Kirkpatrick said, adding that the trim and wings coating is also done. He said that all that’s left to do is the bar and food service areas, noting they’re waiting on the cabinets to finish.
Kirkpatrick said the cabinets are expected to come at the beginning of October. They plan to start building the bar and installing the cabinets then.
“The big things are the bar, cabinetry, countertop space, food preparation area, insulation of all those appliances,” Kirkpatrick said, noting the outdoor patios also need to be poured.
In addition to the main building, a fire suppression system has been completed and put in, which, thanks to support from local businesses, they were able to obtain donated pipe for.
“We’ve had great support from businesses in the community,” Kirkpatrick said, noting people have donated labor for plumbing, electrical, radiant heat and mini-splits. “It would have been a lot more expensive if it hadn’t been for the donations.”
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Signature collection begins for Open Primaries initiative
GRANGEVILLE — On Sunday, Luke Mayville and Ashley Prince of Reclaim Idaho hosted an event at Pioneer Park to launch the Idaho County signature collection for the Idaho Open Primaries Initiative. The Grangeville event, attended by approximately 20 people, is one of an initial 40 events around the state.
Reclaim Idaho is part of a coalition of community groups and civic organizations formed to support the citizen ballot initiative. The group includes the Idaho Task Force of Veterans for Political Innovation, North Idaho Women, Represent Us Idaho and the Hope Coalition.
Mayville told the group that in Idaho there are elected officials who are “way out of touch” with people. In recent years, he said, despite opinion polls showing tremendous public support for Medicaid expansion and public education funding, the Idaho Legislature did not act. Mayville said the Legislature spends its time on bitter controversies that divide people.
“Ordinary Idahoans don’t want librarians prosecuted and don’t want book bans,” he said.
The closed primary is at the heart of the disconnect, Mayville said. He outlined three reasons the current primary voting system is broken. Few people vote, a quarter of a million independents are blocked from voting and special interest groups have an outside influence.
If passed by the voters, the open primary system would change voting in two ways, he said. For state and local primary elections all candidates regardless of party would appear on the same ballot and all voters regardless of party could vote.
The top four from the primary would advance to the general election. Voters would have the freedom to rank up to four candidates. After counting first-choice votes, the fourth-place candidate is eliminated with their votes distributed based on second-choice votes. This repeats until two candidates remain and the winner is declared.
“It gives more freedom and more choice to all voters,” Mayville said. It ensures that the winner enjoys support from a broad coalition of voters, he explained.
Mayville said he disagrees with opponents of the initiative who argue it is too confusing. When Alaska implemented a similar system, more than 80% of voters said it is easy to understand, he said. Opponents falsely claim this will help Democrats or Republicans, according to Mayville, who disputes it will help either party.
“It will diminish the power of special interest groups and give it back to the people,” he said.
— Norma Staaf, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Thursday