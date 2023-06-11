Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley baseball team recently received a donation of 52 new overhead lights for the field. This allows for the ability to play night games for various CV sports.
Coach Josh Bradley and assistant coach Ben Barger started the project as a response to the inability to safely play under the old lights due to the poor condition they were in.
“I remember as a kid once a year we were able to play in the high school stadium and they turned the lights on, and it felt like you were playing in the Super Bowl. We just wanted that experience for these kids who play on these fields,” Barger explained.
“We’ve had bad lights for a while, ever since I’ve been here,” Bradley said. “It was always one of these deals where we just kinda dealt with it. The baseball umpires a few years back were like, ‘These aren’t safe to be playing under, we shouldn’t be playing any night games.’ We were told it was out of reach as far as the scope of the project. This last year we just were tired of hearing it’s out of reach.”
Bradley has been the high school baseball coach for 10 years, and coached Babe Ruth (for 10-12- and 13-15-year-old kids) for five years prior to that. Originally from Montana, he and his wife, Shilo, moved to the area in 2006, and they have a 9-year-old daughter named Willa. Barger has been the assistant coach for two years, and he and his wife, Brianna, have four children: Maya, Eden, Brooklyn and Lincoln.
— Hannah Hale, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
“We started looking into pricing, and we checked with some places and kinda figured it out,” Bradley said. “When we actually got down to it, with buying the lights, we found that it was something that was manageable, at least we thought it was manageable. Ben talked to Avista, which was awesome during this process. They basically said, ‘You get the lights, we’ll put them up, no cost,’ We just kinda started putting it together with the goal of being able to use them for this season.”
The two coaches then started fundraising for the project, which cost around $30,000. Freedom Northwest Credit Union donated the largest sum, $20,000, to the project.
“They basically said they could cover two-thirds of it if we came up with the rest,” Bradley commented.
Other businesses donated as well, such as Idaho Sportmans Lodge, The Life Center, Loving Hands, Cloninger’s, VEST (Valley Educational Support Team), and KYRO (Kooskia Youth Recreation Organization). The football program and the fundraiser account for the baseball program also donated funds.
“I think it’s important to note that for a district that’s really struggling with its resources, that the community recognized that and just said, ‘Yeah, I want to help,’ “ Barger said. “Every sponsor we went to, there was literally no problem convincing. We did prepare documentation to say here’s what we are doing, here’s how much it costs, this is exactly where your money is going, so there was a responsibility aspect to it. The phone calls that were made were like boom, boom, boom. This project has shed a little bit of light on the fact that people in the community still care.”
After getting the funding needed, the team was able to get to work mounting the new lights on the braces. Around 100 hours of work was put in by the baseball team to mount and get the lights ready for Avista.
“We and the team actually mounted the lights on the ground and had them assembled and ready for Avista,” Barger said. “Then Avista came with their bucket trucks and they took down the old lights and took the new lights as they were mounted on the braces and got everything in the air. Every light had an exact position it had to be aimed with a laser pointer. We put it on a map and overlaid the map on Google and had to lay a piece of white Styrofoam at every spot, 52 positions. That’s so it distributes light effectively; there’s a science to it. Avista did all that, and they rewired everything, did all the electrical at no cost.”
These new lights won’t just be utilized by the baseball team. Different sports, such as football and KYRO, will be able to make use of the new lights, as well.
“Our KYRO 13- to 15-year-old kids play on this field, too. Our youth football kids, the 3rd-4th and 5th-6th grade KYRO team, play on this football field. You’ve got a lot of youth on this field throughout the community,” Bradley said. “That’s one thing the credit union was big on, that this field touches so many people in the community.”
As the season comes to an end, both coaches reflected on the year, and the great team they have built.
“We got a great team. I think one of the highs of the season is just seeing that, yes, we’ve lost games, but I see a lot of teams that there’s yelling at each other, and there are guys not picking each other up, and man, this team, when one guy is struggling, there’s someone with a hand on his shoulder. And the comradery of the team, they get their heads down, but we got a great group of guys,” Barger commented.
“We’re looking forward to next year when we hold our third annual South Fork Slugfest baseball tournament, being able to expand, play more late games, and have more teams come,” Bradley said.
— Hannah Hale, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Idaho County Commissioners: Airport, land use discussed
GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County residents continue to divide their lots, asking for variances to the county’s subdivision ordinance for minor splits. During their May 30 meeting, the Idaho County Board of Commissioners held two public hearings for variance requests.
The commission also met with a group of airport users asking to be more involved in airport development and operations. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor.
Commissioners approved Randy Wilson’s request for a variance to split his property along Little Elk Lane just north of Elk City. Nobody testified against the variance. Jessup questioned Wilson and his surveyor, Hunter Edwards, about wells, perc test for septic and providing road access for the additional parcel. Wilson agreed to have parcels B and C perc tested.
The board of commissioners also approved a variance for Mark McColloch to split a 20-acre parcel into two 10-acre lots with the intention of building a house on each. The approval is subject to providing an easement to access the new parcel and requiring a perc test for each parcel. Two neighbors testified, expressing concerns about the variance. Leslie Simler explained she has seen an increase in traffic to 12-15 cars on the single-lane road. With the cumulative effect of previous lot splits in addition to this one, Simler said she would gain eight more neighbors. Simler said she does not have a problem with McColloch, her neighbor and friend, but said the road is a county planning issue, an infrastructure need.
— Norma Staaf, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
“I don’t want us to continue to fly by the seat of our pants,” Simler said.
Fredrick Andrea said he owns 5 acres on Simler Lane. Andrea expressed concerns about his view and his desire to use McColloch’s property as a backstop for hunting. He asked McColloch to remove the easement for Simler Road and relocate it off Andrea’s property.
“That easement’s not going nowhere,” McColloch said. He explained the split for the upper parcels adjacent to Andrea is already approved and not part of the current project. “If he shoots an elk on my property, there will be trouble,” said McColloch, suggesting that Andrea hunt on his own land.
Before approving the variance, Brandt expressed concern that people want to regulate their neighbors.
“This is Idaho, this is Idaho County,” he said. “If you want to control your neighbor’s property, buy it; if you want to maintain your view, buy it.”
Jim Artz, chairperson of Idaho County’s airport advisory board, and an enthusiastic group of airport users, met with commissioners. Artz and four others were appointed to fill the board in December 2022. During an hour and a half of discussion, Artz expressed frustration at not having any authority and not receiving the requested information.
Much of the discussion focused on a desire to change the proposed location of the pilot’s lounge on the recently completed airport layout plan (ALP). Several airport users said they were not aware of the county’s request for public comment on the plan a year ago.
Brandt pushed back on the idea that the county had not reached out, citing seven newspaper articles in the Idaho County Free Press during the past two years concerning the ALP update. He explained the commissioners deal with a range of issues and do not reach out individually to people who may be interested.
Robin Herrman said there is a pressing need for more T-hangars that accommodate smaller, older planes and hoped the new plan provided that. She hopes to improve communication with the airport manager, Mike Cook, and the board of commissioners about airport projects and operations.
The meeting ended with Artz resigning from the airport advisory board and recommending its abolishment. He suggested that airport users schedule time on future commissioners’ agendas for specific topics. Bryan Mahoney, the only other advisory board member present, did not comment. Jeff Kutsch, Willy Acton, representing the Forest Service aviation interests, and Bob Mager, public works director for the City of Grangeville, also serve on the board.
Ackerman noted that the airport advisory board was established years ago by county resolution so the commissioners would need to remove the ordinance if they want to dissolve the board.
— Norma Staaf, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday