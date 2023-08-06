Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — When the suspect in a Grangeville vehicle theft fled the scene at a traffic stop in Kooskia, four juveniles chased the man down for several blocks until — exhausted — he turned himself into law enforcement.
Now a Montana man faces multiple charges, and the juveniles will be recognized for their efforts by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
An Aug. 4 preliminary hearing in Idaho County Magistrate Court was set for Brandon L. Rasmussen, 45, on felony charges of grand theft and possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, and driving without privileges.
The youths involved are set to receive an award at an Idaho County Commission meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to ICSO Undersheriff Brian Hewson, they are Tristan Hill, 15, Corbin Wilson, 13, and Jakoby Fignani, 13, all of Kooskia; and Constantind Frosteper, 14, of Washington state.
Charges against Rasmussen resulted from a July 20 incident that started in Grangeville. According to court records, Rasmussen is alleged to have stolen a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup parked behind Tackett’s Saw Shop. The alleged victim, Juli Stevens, a volunteer with Animal Rescue Foundation, was assisting members with placing a dog in the shelter, and she had left her keys and purse in the vehicle, which she later found was missing. Grangeville Police Department (GPD) responded and broadcast an “attempt to locate” the stolen vehicle, and shortly after, ICSO Deputy Jerame Lee spotted the pickup in Kooskia and initiated a traffic stop at First Avenue and Front Street.
According to the report, the driver, later identified as Rasumssen, allegedly fled the scene on foot. Lee was delayed in pursuit, having first to secure the vehicle, and provided the suspect’s physical information to other deputies responding to the scene.
The four juveniles witnessed the suspect run from the scene and, according to the report, “chased him through the neighborhood, crossing through residential yards, the alley and finally into the city park.”
Corporal Tom Remington was contacting groups at Kooskia City Park on whether they had seen the suspect when he heard several people at the gazebo call out “Officer” several times. He observed an individual, fitting the suspect description sweating profusely and appearing exhausted, walking toward him, followed by four juveniles, near Fourth Avenue. Remington asked the subject why he was sweating and out of breath, and Rasmussen replied he was the suspect they were looking for, after which the juveniles stated they had seen the suspect run from the scene and pursued him on foot.
“I commended the four juveniles,” Remington said, “and told them something to the effect of, ‘It looks like you guys ran the hide right off him.’ ”
According to the report, Lee later identified Rasmussen as the subject who fled the scene, and who had been earlier identified as a possible suspect by GPD Sergeant Mike Quintal. ICSO Dispatch also confirmed Rasmussen had an active felony warrant out of Missoula County, Montana, for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of paraphernalia.
During the pursuit, one of the juveniles had gained possession of Rasmussen’s hat, which he told the boys they could keep, but Remington noted the hat needed to stay with Rasmussen as it was part of the suspect’s description given by Lee.
“When Rasmussen offered his hat to the juvenile,” Remington reported, “I observed the juvenile offer a cupcake to Rasmussen from a large plastic cupcake container he was carrying at the time. The juvenile later indicated to me he had just purchased them at the store and carried them with him during the foot pursuit.”
Rasmussen is being represented by attorney John A. Wiltse.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday