GRANGEVILLE — More than $108 million is proposed in public road and highway projects throughout Idaho County within the next seven years. This according to the draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), which is open for public comment and review through July 31.
Highlighted by the Idaho Transportation Department as part of this plan is the Rapid River Bridge to Riggins project on U.S. Highway 95 (from mileposts 191.17 to 194.36), slated for 2029. The $8.976 million project south of Riggins will entail curve improvements for ride quality and a minor widening to accommodate the installation of shoulder barriers for improved safety.
The 2024-2030 ITIP outlines the state’s transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years. Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail.
Within Idaho County, the biggest dollar item within the ITIP is the $23.620 million roadway restoration project on U.S. Highway 95, set for 2024. The approximately 14-mile project will stretch from White Bird south and consist of a full-width roadway base stabilization, and constructing plant mix overlays.
The next-highest price tag is for the long-standing need for replacing the East Kooskia Bridge on the State Highway 13 Business Loop. Slated for 2027, the $19.743 million project will replace the existing 481-foot steel-truss bridge — built in 1935 — that spans the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River.
Notable projects
• Better access on and off the Grangeville truck route is proposed through a $1.775 million project, slated for 2025. This will construct a southbound left turn bay and a northbound right turn bay at the intersection of U.S. 95 and the truck route on the north end of Grangeville.
• ITIP has set $3.157 million for a 2026 replacement of the Hat Creek Bridge on U.S. 95 at milepost 186.7 (2 miles south of Pollock). The existing bridge was built in 1961.
• A 10-mile section of U.S. 95 going through Grangeville is proposed for a $8 million restoration project. From mileposts 241-251, the roadway will receive a full-width pavement mill and yield a plant mix overlay to maintain the pavement in good condition.
• Both sides of U.S. Highway 12 will receive shoulder-notch widening from east Kamiah (milepost 69.50) to Kooskia (milepost 73.80). The $6.897 million project is slated for 2029.
• Set for 2027, a $4.680 million project will rehabilitate highway shoulders on US95 just south of Cottonwood to just north of Ferdinand (mileposts 250.9-264).
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Fundraisers set for assistant fire warden
KAMIAH — Chris Bartlett, deputy assistant wildland fire warden for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, was transported via air ambulance from Elk River to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on July 5. It was later determined he had suffered a cerebral artery stroke.
Since that time, a procedure to relieve swelling on his brain has been performed. He is heavily sedated and on a ventilator. Bartlett’s two sons and his wife are staying with family in Lewiston to stay close to him.
Several fundraisers have been established to help the family. They include: Donation Cans at Tom’s Tavern, Elk River Lodge & General Store, Log Inn and Elkspresso Barks & Bugles in Elk River.
— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Wednesday