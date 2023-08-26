Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — After discussion at the regular Mountain View School District 244 board meeting last week, trustees voted to hold a special levy meeting.
A meeting to further discuss the levy for the 2024-25 school year will be Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m., at the district office in Grangeville.
Bernadette Edwards, a board trustee, questioned a preliminary “levy list” comptroller Carly Behler handed out.
“I don’t think these are all things we can place under a levy,” Edwards said, speaking specifically of the state and federal mandates the district is required to provide. This included a line item for special education list at $235,000.
Edwards spoke to the need to provide the public with a specific, accurate list that is what the public has asked for in the past, and what Idaho Code indicates is required.
“The levy needs to be items we are prepared to cut if the levy does not pass,” she stated.
Behler is going through the levy process for the first time, as last year the board voted not to hold a levy. She said she understood Edwards’ remark and will be working on that list prior to the Sept. 5 meeting.
“And we can also hash that out that night,” Edwards said, adding she appreciates the easy-to-understand financial glimpses Behler has been providing.
This first look at a potential levy shows the need for about $3 million. The potential list of items included technology ($75K), utilities ($537K), substitutes ($228K), maintenance of buildings ($290K), athletics ($385K), transportation ($487K), trailing benefits ($339K), insurance ($257K), instructional materials and professional services ($258K) and custodial supplies ($45K).
Behler mentioned a savings has been seen in substitute costs since the district went to a four-day school week last year.
“That’s by far the largest savings so far,” she said.
The soonest the district could run a levy is in November. For this, all the paperwork must be in by Sept. 18.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Perpetua mining group gets $15.5M from feds
McCALL, Idaho — Perpetua Resources will receive $15.5 million in federal funding to prove antimony mined at Stibnite is suitable for use by the U.S. Department of Defense in explosives.
The funding will help determine if Stibnite, the site of the Boise company’s proposed gold and antimony mine, could provide the defense department with an American source of antimony.
The proposed Stibnite mine about 40 air miles east of McCall could produce an estimated 115 million pounds of antimony, which was designated by the federal government as a critical mineral in 2018.
The processing plans developed by Perpetua will be given to the defense department upon completion and are not expected to change the company’s proposed mining operations.
The $15.5 million will pay for additional core sample drilling, antimony processing studies, and engineering the company needs to complete to develop processing plans.
The plans will outline what the defense department would need to process antimony concentrate produced by the mine into antimony trisulfide, a compound used in munitions.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with the Department of Defense and are proud to help demonstrate a fully domestic supply chain solution for the ammunition our troops need to keep our nation and our allies safe,” Perpetua President and CEO Laurel Sayer said.
The funding follows two previous rounds of funding awarded to Perpetua by the defense department.
In August 2022, the company was awarded $200,000 to study whether antimony at Stibnite meets military specifications.
“Those studies are not yet complete but we look forward to providing updates in due course,” said Mckinsey Lyon, vice president of external affairs for Perpetua.
Perpetua also received a defense department grant for up to $24.8 million last December to pay for expenses related to permitting the proposed Stibnite mine.
The goal of the funding awards is to establish an American source of antimony, according to the defense department.
The antimony would be used by the defense department for munitions, mortars, artillery, mines, flares, grenades and missiles.
Stibnite would become the only mine in the United States that produces antimony if permitted to operate by the Payette National Forest, which is expected to release a draft decision on the project by December.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday