KOOSKIA — The Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees voted unanimously at their June 15 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School to move ahead with discussions on district deconsolidation.
Superintendent Steve Higgins brought survey results to the meeting.
“We had 706 respondents, with 82% in favor of deconsolidation and 18% against,” he said. The survey showed that of Elk City respondents, 41% said they would like to stay with Grangeville, while 59% would like to be placed with Kooskia.
He acknowledged there is a margin of error with the online survey, but “I still fell it warrants board consideration.”
His recommendation was to move forward in the process by drawing boundaries and having pulbic hearings to get a feel for what people would like to see.
“Starting the process doesn’t mean you have to do it, but it will give you a chance to hear from the public and at least talk with people face-to-face,” he said.
A deconsolidation plan would first have to be approved by the Idaho State Board of Education, then would move to a vote of the patrons within MVSD 244.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
New organization connects volunteers to people who need help
GRANGEVILLE — What makes a community strong? Is it knowing and trusting our neighbors? Community events? What about citizen involvement and cooperation?
In Grangeville, Beth Boehmke and her six teammates are incorporating all of those into one organization. North Star Phoenix, a recently launched group that makes community-strengthening volunteerism easy for all.
“People already want to volunteer,” Boehmke said. “We’re connecting volunteers to people who need help.”
Through a simple phone app, volunteers can make themselves available for call-to-action notifications, in the categories of their choosing. Be it online shopping, lawn maintenance, snow-shoveling, muscles, errands or all the above. When a request for help comes in, the relating category of volunteers is notified through the application and further coordinated through North Star Phoenix, a process that Boehmke said typically only takes a couple minutes of time.
The notion of volunteering is often overshadowed by the false idea that it requires a large time expenditure. North Star Phoenix aims to challenge that by showing people that volunteering can fit into your day. Boehmke noted that by accepting requests on your own time, you make it work for you.
“People can’t always give a solid time commitment; we only have so many hours in the day,” she said. “I’m dropping off someone’s bag of groceries on the way home today. It’s 10n minutes out of my day to help someone.”
Tammy Plank, one of the founders of North Star Phoenix, believes there are many in need of a helping hand.
“There is never a time someone, somewhere couldn’t use a personalized touch by a caring person,” she said. Plank reflected on her volunteer experiences as blessings, not just to those she helps, but to herself, as well.
Research shows that volunteering and community involvement come with added benefits. In 2022, the Cleveland Clinic released a post with psycholgist Susan Albers discussing volunteerism and its surprisingly selfish benefits.
‘“It has been shown to decrease stress levels, depression, anxiety and boost your overall health and satisfaction with life,” Albers stated.
A multitude of studies shows direct relationships between volunteering and decreased blood pressure, feeling socially connected and lower Body Mass Index. In 2017, a study by the University of Iowa found teenagers who volunteer are involved in less criminal activity as adults. The list of benefits from volunteering is extensive, as is the need for volunteers.
North Star Phoenix is actively seeking helpers to fill their categories, so when a need is brought to their attention, it can be remedied in a timely manner. Signing up consists of a background check and registering with the phone app. To connect with North Star Phoenix and Beth Boehmke via Facebook, email at beth@northstarphoenix.com or by call and text at (208) 494-1905.
“For a lot of our elderly, it’s so big to have someone smile and show up at their door,” Boehmke said. “There are a lot of good things that are going to come from this and it’s encouraging.”
— Brittany Seaman, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday