Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — With one board meeting under his belt already, Mountain View School District 244’s new superintendent has hit the ground running.
Kim Spacek (pronounced “Spock”) moved to Grangeville in July and will soon be followed by his wife, Claudia. MVSD covers Clearwater Valley Elementary and Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High schools in Kooskia; Elk City School; and Grangeville elementary and high schools.
Spacek was born in Spokane and raised in Cheney, Wash., where his father was a professor in the education department of Eastern Washington University, and his mother was an elementary school teacher. He attended St. George’s preparatory school in Spokane and went on to enroll at EWU, where he earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in industrial education.
“I thought of what I really enjoyed in high school and it was wood shop. I also played all sorts of sports growing up, and I knew I wanted to coach basketball,” he said. “So being a teacher and coaching fit together.”
He went on to earn a master’s of education in industrial education at the University of Idaho and later a master’s of education in principal administration at EWU. He received his superintendent field certification from Washington State University.
Spacek went on to become principal at Pomeroy Junior-Senior High School for almost eight years, then became superintendent and elementary principal there for six years. He spent a year as an instructional criteria framework and feedback specialist. Previous to coming to MVSD, he served for a decade as superintendent at Inchelium School District No. 70 in Inchelium, Wash.
Spacek feels he is in a good position to help lead MVSD into its next phase, as he has worked in school districts with similar issues, including financial challenges.
“I have been through the public education system as a teacher, a principal and a superintendent, so I know what it’s like to be in each position,” he said. “I feel it gives me an advantage to problem-solving and looking critically at the district’s whole big picture.”
He has visited each school within the district so far and plans to continue doing so throughout the year as time and needs allow. He has also spent time reading the district’s policies and procedures and various additional materials related to MVSD 244.
Spacek and his wife have three grown children: Matt, Mindy and Jeff. They also have four grandsons.
When he isn’t working, he enjoys building and creating in his home wood shop. His wife enjoys quilting.
“We are happy to be here and look forward to becoming involved in our community,” he said.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Paul’s Place owner disputes allegations
COLFAX — The owner of an assisted-living facility shuttered July 24 by the state is disputing allegations used to justify the closure.
Paul’s Place owner Cynthia Dvorak, 56, of Colfax, said she and her staff were addressing issues when the state Department of Social and Health Service’s Residential Care division came in “guns ablazing” and shut down the home at the 907 S. Mill St.
Social and Human Services spokesperson Jessica Nelson said Aug. 4 the shutdown followed 10 complaints that included allegations of criminal sexual abuse, financial exploitation and drug use, with staff providing residents the contraband. Nelson said the complaints also voiced concern over residents’ safety, sanitary conditions and a bed bug outbreak.
“I can’t believe that,” Dvorak said. “I’m not a criminal.”
She disavowed any knowledge of criminal activities in the assisted-living center, but acknowledged Paul’s Place had a bed bug outbreak.
“Yes, we had bed bugs. And yes, we were working to get rid of them,” she said Tuesday. “I just didn’t realize the extent.”
Dvorak said she had reached out to local pest control businesses to address the issue prior to the state action, which resulted in relocating 24 residents.
She also acknowledged keeping an assisted-living center with special needs residents safe and sanitary is a challenge, but added that she had submitted a mitigation plan to the agency the week before Residential Services ordered the closure.
“I’ve always put my residents first,” Dvorak said. “I’ve always believed it should be about the residents.”
According to Dvorak, she had spoken with Residential Services officials multiple times on improving the conditions at Paul’s Place.
“I faxed them a safety plan,” she said, adding that the state agreed to work with her on resolutions to issues.
That was done the week before the state-ordered shutdown, she said.
“But then they came in Monday and started taking my residents out, and shut me down,” she said. “I think they planned it all along.”
— Roger Harnack, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday