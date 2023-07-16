Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — The new 65,000-square-foot St. Luke’s McCall hospital expansion will start accepting patients Tuesday.
“We originally planned to open on July 11, but needed another week to prepare for our state inspection,” St. Luke’s McCall Chief Operating and Nursing Officer Amber Green said.
Final tasks before opening to the public included testing the building systems to ensure operations were in line with state code and regulations, working through final department checklists, staff training, stocking supplies, installing new equipment and moving existing equipment.
The new entrances to the hospital on State Street and off the parking lot on Forest Street will be open at 5 a.m.
All patients seeking care for emergencies, blood draws and scheduled out-patient appointments in medical imaging, cardiopulmonary and infusion will need to use the new entrances.
Ambulances are the only vehicles allowed to use the new emergency entrance off Hewitt Street. Ongoing work to finish landscaping and paving on Hewitt Street is expected to be finished by the end of August.
All patients not transported by ambulance for emergency care must enter the hospital through the main entrance.
Completing the new hospital was phase one of two. Once operations fully transition to the new building the south half of the old hospital, which was built in the 1950s, will be demolished and made into parking. The north half of the building, which was built in the 1990s, will be remodeled into a cafeteria, administrative offices, conference rooms and support departments. Phase two is expected to take several years to complete. There is no anticipated start date.
The new building is more than twice the size of the old 30,000-square-foot hospital and expands capacity and accommodations in every department.
Planning for the project started in 2015 with construction crews breaking ground in summer 2019 on the new two-story building at 1000 State St.
Construction cost about $62 million, about $20 million more than the projected budget because of higher than anticipated labor and materials costs from inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
All 15 hospital inpatient rooms are private in the new hospital. The old hospital had 12 rooms and 15 beds, but three semi-private rooms.
Emergency room bays include two modern trauma rooms, an airborne infection isolation room, a safe room to care for emergent mental and behavioral health patients, a new triage area and a designated waiting area for patients and family members.
There are two labor and delivery rooms, as there were in the old hospital, but the new rooms are equipped with specialized equipment that means recovering mothers can stay in the same room without relocating.
Surgical services were expanded from two suites to three in the new building, plus a room for outpatient procedures like colonoscopies and cataract surgeries.
The laboratory was almost tripled in size from 1,000 square feet. There are three blood draw areas instead of one.
All imaging services are centrally located in the new building near the emergency room with additional outpatient access.
The cardiopulmonary department has been consolidated into a cohesive space with three dedicated rooms for pulmonary exams, electrocardiograms, stress tests and other services.
Instead of conducting infusions in a remodeled office in the old hospital, the new building has three dedicated rooms, which can be used as overflow emergency rooms when needed.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Garfield County commission to meet every other week; Rep. Mary Dye discusses windmill project
POMEROY — The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners announced a change to their meeting schedule; discussed new clean energy construction in the county with Washington state Rep. Mary Dye; opened bids for surplus vehicles at their meeting on July 10; and heard from the Blue Mountain Action Council.
The BOCC announced their meeting schedule will change to meet every other week, with their next meeting scheduled for July 24.
Dye met with the board and discussed Project Oatie, a proposed wind energy project that would place wind turbines on 60,000 acres in Garfield County. Dye expressed concern for the lack of local control on placement of the turbines and tax exemptions, as well as a large dependency on China for the project’s supply chain. She also expressed concern that the host counties of energy projects are not receiving as much benefit as the recipients of the energy. Dye asked the commission to supply local numbers regarding the effect that prior energy projects, such as the Lower Snake River Wind Farm, have had on the county’s economy.
The board also met with Danielle Garbe Reser, the new executive director for Blue Mountain Action Council, and discussed the organization’s primary services which are food, housing and employment. Reser is a native of Moses Lake and came to the area on a full-ride scholarship to Whitman College. She joined BMAC after serving as a diplomat for almost 14 years, working at Sherman Trust, and serving on the U.S. Department of Agriculture farm service agency committee.
The board was also introduced to Tammy Watson, who has been hired onto the Garfield County Public Works office staff.
Surplus vehicle bids opened during the meeting were a bid of $505.99 for a 1994 pickup by John Buksas, and a bid of $2,520 for a 1991 Case roller by M&M Rock out of Kooskia. Both bids were accepted.
Also approved at the meeting was a purchase of software for the Assessor’s and Treasurer’s offices. The cost is $94,000 and the funds will come out of American Rescue Plan Act funding and Local Assistance Tribal Consistency Fund money previously received by Garfield County. The software will cost less than the amount budgeted for the purchase.
Tyler Technologies software to put commissioner minutes and ordinances online that was previously purchased by the county was the incorrect software, so the company will credit it toward the purchase of correct software. An increased cost is expected, which will come from the Historical Document Preservation fund.
A 2024 fiscal year Basic Service Operating Contract with Seeco, a continuing yearly contract, will provide the county with $578,855, which will include 80% of the dispatcher salary funding. There is a small increase in the funding from last year’s contract.
Further business conducted by the county commission was a hearing for a supplemental budget amendment and a third salary and wage schedule. After receiving no public comment, the board passed resolution 2023-12, a supplemental budget that increases line items due to rising costs and makes allowances for a December pay period that was paid in January that does not reflect changes made at the beginning of the year. The board also passed resolution 2023-13, an addition of an IT position to the salary and wage schedule.
— Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday