POMEROY –– With the demise of Columbia Pulp, the concept of finding a use for the plentiful wheat straw produced in southeastern Washington may be continued by a local entrepreneur who, if investment capital is raised and plans come to fruition, could bring a new industry and 30 full-time jobs to Garfield County.
If all goes as planned, molded four-cup carriers made from locally produced wheat and barley straw may be manufactured in Pomeroy, says Kyler Lovgren, CEO of Palouse Fiber Holdings, LLC, which will be headquartered here.
The four-cup carriers is a product Lovgren has identified as a strong market and “a strong fit for wheat straw pulp.”
The sale of Columbia Pulp I, LLC’s Pomeroy assets was approved by order of Judge Douglass A. North of King County Superior Court on July 26, to Palouse Fiber, LLC, according to King County court records. Palouse Fiber is a subsidiary of Palouse Fiber Holdings, LLC, said Lovgren.
The 18,000-square-foot Pomeroy facility, located on the Port of Garfield campus, was a pilot plant originally intended for training and test production of wheat-straw pulp using Columbia Pulp’s proprietary process. “We are not the same type of business that Columbia Pulp was,” Lovgren said. “Where they were making market pulp, we will be utilizing a different process to produce our molded pulp packaging products.
“Palouse Fiber Holdings, LLC, plans to initially invest around $20 million into the Pomeroy facility to build their state-of-the-art, 15-ton-per-day molded packaging plant,” Lovgren stated.
“We are a grassroots company, started and formed right here in Pomeroy, Washington,” he said. “Wheat straw fiber performs well as a competitor to plastic, and as an addition to the recycled fiber stream aiding in a circular economy, we are proud of what we can do to improve the environment, but we also must take a common-sense approach to our business and that requires us to focus on cost and performance.”
Palouse Fiber’s plans require building a new process, Lovgren said, which requires bringing in a significant amount of capital. “We are still in the process of raising additional capital and hope to be fully funded by Q1 2024,” said Lovgren.
“This is not Columbia Pulp 2.0,” he said.
With a Q1 2024 full funding, Palouse Fiber Packaging plans to have its first molded packaging line in production by late Q1 of 2025. The Pomeroy plant will employ approximately 30 full-time employees when operational, he said.
Most of the assets intended to be purchased from Columbia Pulp are utility-type assets that Palouse can incorporate into its facility, such as water, power, gas, etc., Lovgren said.
Wheat production in the Palouse is part of the culture, Lovgren added. “We have communities and farmers that take pride in being the best. Just because we have a good climate for wheat production, wheat doesn’t grow and harvest itself. You have generations of farmers that have become the best at what they do and I want to build from that as we build our molded packaging lines.”
It’s not good enough to be “environmentally friendly,” Lovgren said. “You need to be able to go to your customers and give them a solution that doesn’t require them to sacrifice cost or performance and that’s what we are doing here.”
Much of the process equipment will be liquidated, he said, but in some cases, Palouse Fiber can repurpose equipment such as pumps and conveyors. “Our ultimate mission as an organization is to provide a high-quality, cost-competitive product that is produced right here in the Palouse,” Lovgren said.
“The whole reason I have personally invested both financially and emotionally into this business is because I truly believe in this,” Lovgren said. “That belief has been developed over the years of working in these communities and seeing what we can do.”
Rebel Flat Creek train trestle destroyed
WINONA — The Winona Fire, which burned 2,535 acres over the weekend, destroyed the Rebel Flat Creek railroad trestle.
The fire broke out Aug. 18 and destroyed the trestle as it raced through dry grass and sage down a slope to the creek and railroad tracks.
After the fire had passed, only rails remained in the span over the creek.
State Department of Transportation spokesperson Janet Matkin said Tuesday the wooden trestle bridge was about 200 feet long and handled close to 2,000 rail cars annually.
The trestle was owned by Palouse River and Coulee Shortline Railroad, Matkin said.
“It’s primarily used to move wheat from grain elevators to the mainline railroads and barges,” she said, adding that shipments move nationally and internationally.
Matkin could not say how quickly the trestle could be replaced. Nor could she say how rail traffic was being adjusted as discussions were ongoing about emergency provisions.
Matkin said that the trestle carries wheat from throughout the whole of Whitman County.
“The alternative is to ship all that wheat by truck,” Matkin said.
Matkin said Transportation officials are working on replacing this important link in the Shortline Railroad System as quickly as physically possible.
