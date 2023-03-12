Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — An imposing workload, and too few hands to handle it: That’s the lament of rural Idaho communities whether it’s running a civic organization or organizing a festival. Emergency medical services (EMS) are no different, and those within their ranks have long sounded the call for better support of these providers to not only retain the volunteers they have, but also recruit new members.
EMS received a boost toward these goals late last month with Senate passage of a resolution directing the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to work on a statewide planning, coordination and funding system for EMS.
Specifically, it directs IDHW to continue its EMS Sustainability Task Force, and to draft legislation for the 2024 session “that recognizes EMS as an essential service and establishes a statewide EMS planning, coordination and funding system to ensure reasonable availability of EMS across the state.”
Bill Spencer, manager for Syringa Ambulance, sits on the task force, and has long been an advocate for addressing needs to recruit and retain volunteer EMTs for rural areas, such as Idaho County.
“Back in 2010, we had town hall meetings put on by the Idaho Emergency Medical Services Division through health and welfare, and we told them we need to be doing something about EMS recruitment and retention,” he said.
While not an issue for urban areas that have paid services, this is much more felt in sparsely populated areas completely dependent upon volunteers, he continued, notably in Idaho County that has an extensive land mass to cover with hundreds of miles of highway and backroads.
— David Rouzi, Editor, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
YAB students learn about drug prevention at D.C. conference
KAMIAH — During a four-day conference in Washington, D.C., the Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) learned how to be better leaders, prevent drugs and experienced what life outside of the Gem State was like.
Eight YAB members and three of their mentors stayed in D.C. for a total of seven days. Those YAB members included junior Daisy Bower, YAB president, junior Ragen Farris, YAB treasurer, eighth-grader Alexa Davy, middle school representative, senior MaKinna Wilson, YAB vice president, sophomore Autumn Korponay, YAB secretary, sophomore Elizabeth Stemrich, high school representative and freshman Ariel Kane, YAB member, and Caleb Ekah, YAB member. The mentors involved were Leah York, Kama Payton and Amber Sanderson.
“YAB is youth-led, but it’s adult-guided by UYLC. We are preventing substance abuse by providing a safe environment,” Bower explained when asked what YAB was.
YAB was established in 2017, and since then, they have done many different events, such as Youthfest, New Year’s Eve Lock-In, lunch fundraisers, monthly raffle ticket drawings and more. This conference was a part of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) and was called the CADCA Youth Forum. The students described what they learned during the conference, such as leadership qualities and patience.
“It taught you how to collaborate with other youth and do things efficiently and effectively in our community,” Bower said.
“And with people from completely different walks of life, but they have the same issues, you can collaborate with them,” Korponay replied.
“There was also a lot of information about fentanyl and the problem with it,” Farris remarked.
“And the introduction of Narcan into certain communities,” Wilson added.
“Which we already have with UYLC Recovery,” said Bower.
The conference didn’t just teach the students about drug prevention and leadership, many of the students mentioned learning how to talk to people better and coming out of their shells.
“I’m not really good at talking to people, so when we did the how to communicate with people, that was a good class,” Farris said. “It was really interactive. I also really liked how to spread awareness, it was for parents talking to their kids pretty much, how to bring it up without being like too forward.”
“It helped us spread the awareness without coming on too strong at first, explain it to them, and seeing what they think of it and how they want to get help,” Korponay explained.
— Hannah Hale, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday