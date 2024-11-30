Sections
NorthwestNovember 30, 2024

Reminder: Property taxes due on Dec. 20

In Idaho, property taxes may be paid in full or in 2 parts

Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

The deadline for Idaho homeowners to pay their property taxes is Dec. 20.

Under Idaho law, property taxes may be paid in full or in two halves. If paid in two halves, the first half of property taxes are due by Dec. 20, and a grace period extends to June 20 to pay the second half without interest or penalty if the first half was paid in full.

If the first half of property taxes is not paid in full by Dec. 20, late charges and interest are assessed on the delinquent balance due, according to the Ada County Treasurer’s Office.

Many homeowners with a mortgage have their property taxes paid automatically through their regular mortgage payments. If homeowners are unsure how their property taxes are paid, they may call their mortgage provider or their local county treasurer’s office.

County treasurers are required to mail property tax notices by the fourth Monday in November, so many Idaho homeowners are receiving their property tax notices this week.

Idaho’s House Bill 292 provides property tax relief credit

The Idaho Legislature reduced property taxes through House Bill 292, which legislators passed during the 2023 legislative session. Under the bill, homeowners of owner-occupied homes who received the homeowners exemption by the July deadline automatically receive a credit on their property tax bill, which is marked as the homeowners property tax relief credit. As part of House Bill 292, a state budget surplus is supposed to go toward cutting property taxes through what is called a surplus-eliminator.

However, when state officials went to reconcile the fiscal year 2024 books in July, reporting and reconciliation challenges with the state’s massive IT, HR, finance, procurement and business system, Luma, delayed the state from identifying an additional $14.5 million in revenue by the deadline for that money to go toward reducing property taxes this year, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. As a result, the state only put $76 million in surplus funds toward property tax reductions this year – not the roughly $91 million that should have gone to reducing taxes.

Because of the missed deadline, the $14.5 million will be added toward any potential budget surplus next year, state budget officials said.

In Ada County, homeowners can pay their property taxes at the Ada County Courthouse, 200 W. Front St., by mail, online at adacounty.id.gov/treasurer or by calling 844-471-7324. Fees for credit card and debit card transactions online and over the phone are applied.

Homeowners in other Idaho counties should check with their local treasurer’s office to confirm payment options.

Idaho Capital Sun senior reporter Clark Corbin has more than a decade of experience covering Idaho government and politics.

