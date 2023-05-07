MOSCOW — Visitors came to the 50th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair on Saturday to enjoy the vendors, music, costumes and festivities.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 9:35 am
Josh Lunt is in charge of the green part. As the recycling and collections manager for Inland Northwaste, he is called upon to promote sustainable practices at the fair like composting and recycling.
“We try to minimize garbage,” he said.
The utensils, plates, napkins and rest of the foodware used by the food vendors are 100% compostable. Last year, the fair produced thousands of pounds of compost, which equaled about 85% of the total waste, Lunt said. That includes manure and hay from the fair’s petting zoo.
Lunt said that in order to participate in the fair, the food vendors have to purchase all of their foodware through him. He orders foodware that is made out of compostable materials like corn starch, corn resin and sugarcane.
Most of what isn’t compostable can be recycled, and a smaller percentage is thrown in the garbage. This is evidenced by the fair having a 20-yard container for the compost and a 4-yard container for garbage.
Food vendor employees must donate two hours of their time to help the public separate the garbage from the compostable when they throw their waste away. Volunteers from local environmental clubs also volunteer to assist Lunt.
“It’s just important for the green community that Moscow is,” he said about the effort that goes into making the fair environmentally friendly.
There are also people like Jennifer Bobier who are hard at work keeping the fair clean. Bobier has been working at the fair since 2014 and is in charge of making sure the public restrooms are clean.
She has to be ready to clean up messes, especially as the large crowds come through East City Park
“It’s literally making sure everybody has a good time,” she said.
Bobier doesn’t mind the work. She likened it to “working at a party,” and said she gets plenty of compliments from people showing their appreciation for her.
“I come out of it all blissed out,” Bobier said.
The fair requires a lot of work from a lot of people tasked with doing jobs to keep it running smoothly. Bobier encouraged the community to continue supporting the annual event.
“We could always use more volunteers and I hope it keeps going,” she said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.
