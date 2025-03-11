Rent increase cap approved by Washington House

A bill to cap yearly rent increases cleared the Washington state House on Monday following a spirited debate on whether such limits will bring greater security for tenants or higher prices and fewer options for those in need of housing.

House Bill 1217 would prohibit landlords from raising a residential tenant’s rent and fees more than 7% in any 12-month period or by any amount during the first year after the tenancy begins.

It would also require landlords to give 90 days’ notice before any rent increase takes effect and would bar them from charging more than a 5% difference in rent for similar leased units.

There are several exceptions to the cap, including buildings operated by nonprofits and residential construction that is 12 years old or less. Rent increase limits would not apply for tenants of triplexes and fourplexes if the owner lives in one of the units.

Changes approved Monday include eliminating the proposed cap on move-in fees for residential rental units. Earlier versions limited the amount to no more than one month’s rent. The bill keeps in place caps on move-in fees for manufactured housing. Also, an earlier version required renters to receive a six-month notice of any increase.

Supporters argue that stabilizing rents will provide people with predictability in their expenses to help them stay in their housing and avoid homelessness. They called it a modest and balanced approach to help renters as the supply of affordable housing grows.

“It is a really strong policy,” said Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, who led negotiations with Republicans on the version that reached the floor. “Keeping the rent increase limit at seven percent will be a huge impact for renters across the state.”