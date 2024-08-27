Rep. Baumgartner responds to questions

RITZVILLE – U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner faced a mix of about 100 supporters and displeased constituents during the first of his town-hall doubleheader Monday about an hour’s drive southwest of Spokane, where he later faced a larger crowd at Whitworth University.

He is among the few Republicans in Congress still holding in-person town halls as they feel the ire of Americans upset with President Donald Trump’s early actions that are remaking the federal government .

Outbursts at the American Legion in Ritzville were frequent but brief as Baumgartner carried on calmly.

“I know there’s a lot going on in our country, and a lot of stuff going on in Washington, D.C., a lot of passion and some anger and excitement, and all those emotions are OK to feel,” Baumgartner said at the beginning of the meeting. “This is your government and I’m a representative of you whether you voted for me, I work for you, if you didn’t vote for me, I work for you. I feel strongly in wanting to do these town halls and hear directly from you.”

The freshman congressman for Eastern Washington said his goal is to hold a town hall in all 12 counties he represents in his first year. When asked how many were from Ritzville or Adams County, about a quarter raised their hands.

He walked a line between distancing himself from and supporting the authority of the executive branch as he faced questions about disruptive actions Trump and White House adviser Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, are taking with the federal government, including concerns about mass firings of the federal workforce, tariffs, privacy, cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veteran benefits amid tax cuts.

Once in a while a man in the back shouted “liar!”

Another man quietly held a sign that said “No Kings, No Nazis.”

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Baumgartner was adamant that he opposes Vladamir Putin and that Russia winning the war would be a bad thing, but cautioned against being “naïve about the Ukrainian government.”

The crowd booed when he said, “I don’t think Zelenskyy is doing a great job,” referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Baumgartner called on Zelenskyy to resign last month.

At one point a man wearing a cowboy hat got in argument with a woman who was talking to Baumgartner out of turn. “You don’t live here,” the man accused her.

She said she grew up in Creston, Washington, a small town in Lincoln County.

“A bunch of liberal fools,” the man muttered as he walked out.

Immigration

Multiple community members asked questions on immigration, concerned about the immigrant community being detained.

Nancy Street, a resident of Cheney who volunteers at World Relief, brought up her concern of immigrants in the community being “picked up and disappearing” including two individuals who were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this month on their way to a court hearing in confrontation during which agents smashed car windows.

ICE agents claim the two members are part of the Tren de Aragua gang, among other prior criminal histories.

“I think your wife is an immigrant, and you were probably very well aware of many of these issues. We need to stand up for the immigrants,” Street said. “You said some pretty negative things about immigrants, that they’re coming across the border with fentanyl, that there are gangs and so on.”

In response Baumgartner said he believes they do have to sympathize with immigrants but have to be “a nation that controls its borders.”

“What’s happening right now is because Washington state is a sanctuary state that there are some real bad actors in our jails. And right now, ICE is prohibited by Washington state from going into those jails and just picking up the bad actors to get them out of here,” Baumgartner said. “Instead, what the state sanctuary policies do is they create a much more dangerous situation, because those guys get released, and then ICE has to go and get them in their homes or on the street, where they have to be all loaded up with weapons, and it’s much more dangerous.

“…It would be better for Washington state if they help the government enforce federal immigration laws, which under our constitutional system, is a clear role of the federal government. And under our constitutional system, national security is a clear role of the president.”

Kate Telis, lawyer licensed in New Mexico and Virginia, asked about two planes that were heading to El Salvador and Honduras on Saturday with people who were deported, after Trump’s declaration of the Alien Enemy Act that targeted Venezuelan gang members.