A makeover is planned for a “hideous” Lewiston street this year.
Lewiston’s city council approved an $434,500 agreement at its Monday meeting for VSS International to create a design to repair 21st Street and the intersection of Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue.
The agreement is an important step in fixing 21st Street, a road plagued by divots and alligator cracks, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
“There is no secret that 21st Street is a hideous street,” he said. “We intend to improve it. We also intend to not have our arterials (get) into that condition ever again.”
The decision about roadwork happened at a meeting where the city council also restored money for Valley Vision, agreeing to give the group as much as $30,000 if it meets certain benchmarks.
Twenty-first Street is in such poor condition that it should be reconstructed, but the city only has about $2.5 million available, including the $434,500 it’s spending for design, far short of the more than $14 million reconstruction would cost, Johnson said.
The goal is to begin fixing 21st Street between Seventh and 19th avenues in September with a fiber-seal, but that could change depending on what is learned during the design phase, he said.
“When we have a design completed and we’re ready to move forward, I’ll be coming back to you to tell you what the details of the project (are),” Johnson said.
Fiber-seal is a newer method where fibers provide structural support in asphalt, he said.
The work on Lewiston’s 21st Street would be the first fiber-seal work in Idaho, but the method has been deployed in states such as Utah and Arizona that have cold weather, especially in higher elevations, Johnson said.
The city selected VSS International through a request for proposal process after the city determined traditional approaches such as mill and overlay wouldn’t work because 21st Street has no subbase, Johnson said.
In mill and overlay, the top layer of a street is ground off and then replaced.
“The position of where we’re at for this particular street is … we need to be creative with a solution to get us to the finish line,” Johnson said.
The city did due diligence checking references, Johnson said.
“Just like anything else we do with our public works contracts, they’re going to be held to a performance standard,” he said.
Regardless of the scope of the 21st Street project, the intersection of Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue will be completed in upcoming months, Johnson said.
If the design work finds fiber-seal isn’t a good option for the intersection, the city could use a traditional approach since it has a subbase, he said.
The decision about 21st Street followed a vote by city council approving an agreement with Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group supported with public and private money.
The agreement identifies tasks Valley Vision needs to complete to qualify to receive money from the city.
One of them is developing options for a manufacturing center that would help industrial businesses interested in locating or expanding in the region. The options would include a location, financing, building specifications and construction timeline, according to the agreement.
Valley Vision must also conduct 12 “qualified business visits” as part of recruiting new employers to the region, according to the agreement.
At the same time, the organization is expected to meet with 21 businesses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to develop a program that helps with retention and expansion of area industries, according to the agreement.
