Replacing burned trestle to cost millions

Matkin

WINONA — Replacing the train trestle that was destroyed during the Winona Fire will cost millions of dollars.

The fire began Aug. 18 and was estimated to be around 2,500 acres, according to past reporting. It destroyed a residence, damaged another and burnt down 24 outbuildings. The Palouse River Coulee City short-line railroad’s Hooper Bridge was also lost in the blaze.