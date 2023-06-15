GRANGEVILLE — Investigators of a fatal car wreck Saturday in which four family members died believe that a 17-year-old girl who was driving fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road into the Salmon River.

The investigation report was released Wednesday by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday at milepost 199 on U.S. Highway 95, about 3 miles north of Riggins.