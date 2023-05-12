Report: WA education agency hasn’t tracked federal funds effectively

Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-46

Washington’s education department hasn’t adequately tracked how schools are spending hundreds of millions in federal aid earmarked for pandemic learning loss, according to an audit ordered by state lawmakers.

The report says the agency failed to collect sufficient data about interventions meant to help kids recover from learning loss, and has not monitored whether the investments are helping students improve academically.