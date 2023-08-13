Good words, bad vote

Representative Lori McCann addresses the Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday during a legislative session regarding a ban on transgender care for minors at the Capitol Building in Boise.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Lori McCann, a representative of Idaho’s 6th Legislative District, will appear at a meeting of Latah County Republicans this week during which her party will consider giving her a reprimand or censure over her voting record.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The meeting is open to the public but only registered Republicans who live in the 6th District will be allowed to give testimony for or against McCann.

