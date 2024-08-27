Researchers find buried reservoir in Oregon

A massive aquifer is stored just beneath volcanic rocks at the crest of the central Oregon Cascades — possibly the largest aquifer of its kind in the U.S., according to researchers at the University of Oregon.

The discovery could have implications for water users in the region as drought and extreme weather limit snowpacks, rainfall and water availability.

According to a study published earlier this week, at least 81 cubic kilometers of active groundwater is stored at the Cascade Range crest in an area near the Santiam Pass. That’s more than four times the capacity of Crater Lake, which holds approximately 18.7 cubic kilometers of water.

“It is a continental-size lake stored in the rocks at the top of the mountains, like a big water tower,” Leif Karlstrom, the University of Oregon earth scientist who led the study, said in a news release.

Karlstrom said there are similar large volcanic aquifers north of the Columbia Gorge and near Mount Shasta, but the Cascade Range aquifer appears to be the largest mapped thus far.