An internal report from the city of Lewiston places blame for the reservoir failure on a software problem that happened after work done by an Idaho Falls firm.

The document, obtained by the Lewiston Tribune through a public records request, covers activities the day before and the day of the breach of the city’s High Reservoir, which was constructed in the 1920s. The failure released a flood of more than 3 million gallons of water that damaged homes, streets and businesses.