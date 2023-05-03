The Lewiston City Council will vote today on two measures that would allow the municipality to repair the broken High Reservoir.
One is a resolution allowing the city to spend as much as $3 million on the project without complying with the formal bidding process.
The second is a repair agreement with IMCO General Construction for $2.44 million to fix one of the city’s largest reservoirs. IMCO is the company that is replacing the city’s drinking water treatment plant.
The meeting is set for 4 p.m. in the back conference room of Lewiston City Hall at 1134 F St.
The city plans to install a liner in the reservoir, remove a broken roof and add a floating cover to the reservoir just southeast of the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street.
A wall of the reservoir ruptured on Jan. 18, flooding homes and streets with millions of gallons of water. After the disaster, the city isolated the reservoir from the rest of its water system.
The city imposed a ban on automated irrigation for most of its customers today because of the limitations of the system in its present condition.
City officials have said that restriction will be lifted when the repairs at the reservoir are completed in work anticipated to be finished in July.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.