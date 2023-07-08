Reservoir work still on pace

Repair work on Lewiston’s High Reservoir is on pace to meet the end of July forecast for conclusion of the work and resumption of normal outdoor irrigation protocols.
Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said some of the repair work is ahead of schedule and some of it is on schedule. The liner has been installed and work on the floating cover should wrap up by Tuesday.
After that, there will be a series of tests that need to be completed, the liner and inside of the cover will have to be disinfected and the reservoir will need to be filled.
“We are super encouraged,” said Johnson. “But we don’t want to get too excited knowing there is still a lot of work to get done.”
The reservoir failed Jan. 18 and released 3 million gallons of water that flooded some nearby homes. It also resulted in a temporary boil order for much of Lewiston. But the breach did not significantly impact most of the city until the arrival of hot weather and the late spring and summer irrigation season.
In May, the city forbade the use of automatic and manual sprinkler systems in affected areas, but it continues to allow hand watering. It has issued more than 400 exemptions to the watering restrictions, mostly to people who are disabled or elderly, but also to some larger water users. For example, Lewis-Clark State College is allowed limited use of sprinklers at Harris Field and the President’s Residence, the Lewiston School District is able to water some of its athletic fields and the Nez Perce Plaza shopping center is able to water its trees and other landscaping.
The restrictions are designed to maintain enough surge capacity in the city’s water distribution infrastructure to enable adequate flow for firefighting and prevent damage to the system. Johnson said the restrictions have worked well thus far, and have kept the system’s firm capacity below the maximum target of 90 percent.
But water use has crept up with warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service is calling for triple-digit temperatures today and Sunday.
“When we have sustained temperatures, when it never really cools off, people are just going to water more, even with restrictions,” said Johnson.
“The higher we are into that firm capacity — that eats into our safety zone. If there were a fire or a well goes down, we would be in a challenging situation,” he said.
