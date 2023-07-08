Reservoir work still on pace

Dustin Johnson explains the floating cover over the Lewiston high reservoir Friday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Repair work on Lewiston’s High Reservoir is on pace to meet the end of July forecast for conclusion of the work and resumption of normal outdoor irrigation protocols.

Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said some of the repair work is ahead of schedule and some of it is on schedule. The liner has been installed and work on the floating cover should wrap up by Tuesday.

