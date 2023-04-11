Passerby Geoff Riley, left, speaks with Gerry Eickhoff during a protest in downtown Pullman Monday against the Port of Whitman’s decision to rezone on a residential property next to Whispering Hills neighborhood.
Katherine, from left Lucas, Zara and Anthony, who only gave first names, chant on the corner of Davis Way and Grand Avenue during a protest Monday against the Port of Whitman’s decision to rezone on a residential property next to Whispering Hills neighborhood in Pullman.
Bill Owens participates in a protest Monday against the Port of Whitman’s decision to rezone on a residential property next to Whispering Hills neighborhood in Pullman.
Janelle Sordelet leads a chant in the Cougar Plaza during a protest Monday against the Port of Whitman’s decision to rezone on a residential property next to Whispering Hills neighborhood in Pullman.
James Carr flips through signs in Cougar Plaza during a protest Monday against the Port of Whitman’s decision to rezone on a residential property next to Whispering Hills neighborhood in Pullman.
Gwen Anderson and 9-month-old Hank participate in a protest Monday against the Port of Whitman’s decision to rezone on a residential property next to Whispering Hills neighborhood in Pullman.
PULLMAN — Passing cars honked and gave a thumbs up to protesters who took over Coug Plaza on Monday afternoon, opposing the Port of Whitman County’s plans to build an Agricultural Advancement Campus within city limits.
The Pullman community is still fighting the port’s request to rezone designated residential land to industrial. Although its plans to build a biodiesel plant have died, the port has continued to push forward with its request for the campus. Around 15 people protested at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Way, making it their fourth protest over the past two months.
The port announced in January it would pursue development of an Agricultural Advancement Campus partly within Pullman city limits, of which a biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant. Commissioners agreed to buy land located south of Old Wawawai Road near Whispering Hills subdivision just before its announcement. Later, the port submitted a rezone request to the City of Pullman at the beginning of March to change land designated for residential to commercial.
AgTech OS, the agency’s former partner, notified the port in March it would look elsewhere for its proposed biodiesel plant. The company stated its decision to dissolve the partnership was because of a strong opposition voiced by the community.
Shortly after, the port announced it would continue with its Agricultural Advancement Campus, continuing with the process to rezone the proposed site south of Old Wawawai Road. The agency has begun to look for companies interested in being an anchor tenant at the site.
Janelle Sordelet, organizer of the protest, said people came to Coug Plaza to let the community know the rezone hasn’t gone away. She said a lot of people think since AgTech OS has walked away the rezone has gone away, but that isn’t the case.
“We want our community to know this application is still in the city,” said Sordelet. “And though the comment period hasn’t opened up yet, we want our community to be prepared for the period.”
Sordelet said the community is demanding the port retract its application from the City of Pullman, and not waste the community’s tax dollars on the process. She added the port doesn’t have an anchor tenant or the community’s support, and to have the application still be processed would be wasting taxpayer money.
“On their website they say they won’t pursue a project without a ‘bird in hand’ and ‘community support,’” said Sordelet. “Well, the bird has flown away, and there is no community support. They may have feathers in their hands, but it’s not a bird.”
Sordelet said industrial does not belong next to residential. She’s concerned about the harm the campus may do to Pullman, including decreased home value, taking away housing opportunities from the growing community, the Pullman School District and increased traffic.
“They’re doing greater harm than good to our community,” said Sordelet. “The port is unethically stepping outside of where their jurisdiction is right now.”
Gwen Anderson attended the protest, and she’s the creator of a petition opposing the application with 7,371 signatures. She said she protested because Pullman needs houses in the residential area that could be changed to industrial.
“I get the idea of building business and economic development,” said Anderson. “But that land is really the only viable land in that direction of Pullman for housing. If that gets rezoned, it’s gone forever.”
Anderson is also concerned about the community’s quality of life and Pullman’s image.
“The area they want to rezone is one of the main entrances into Pullman,” said Anderson. “It isn’t necessarily what we want people to see when they drive into Pullman. It isn’t what we want to be the main representation of Pullman. It impacts the aesthetics of Pullman for everyone.”
Anderson also mentioned the location is downwind from the rest of Pullman, and any pollution created at the site would blow further into the city.
Bill Owens brought hand-made signs to the protest. His signs stated heavy industrial use should not be next to a residential area. He said the community doesn’t think the site is an appropriate place for industrial land as it’s too close to residences and school zones.
Michael Short attended the protest as a Pullman-born, Pullman-loving man with many concerns about the proposed campus. He said his biggest was water rights and the use of city water.
“Water is a concern people don’t realize how much of a limiting factor it is,” said Short. “It would create a high demand on our water system and burden the community.”
Jane Stavish is a new Pullman resident, who moved to the area last year to retire. She said changing residential land to industrial will affect kids’ futures and lose opportunities for families moving to town.
“I understand the need for this alternative energy source, but I don’t want to see it come at the cost of the Pullman citizen,” said Stavish. “You go to look for a house and the market is already so tight. You’re going to take more housing opportunities off the plate away from everyone in the community.”
Stavish added she and the community are in it for the long fight. They will continue to push back from the port for as long as they need to.
The port’s application is still being reviewed. The city will announce a preliminary determination and a 14-day public comment period will follow. Afterward, the application will be added to the planning commission’s meeting agenda, which will create a recommendation to be presented to the city council.
The council will choose to approve, deny or remand the port’s request to the planning commission. If the council approves the rezone application, local and state permitting will follow for the proposed site.