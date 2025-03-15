Rex Theater of Orofino gets new owners

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

OROFINO — The historic Rex Theater on Johnson Avenue is embarking on a new chapter under the new ownership of CC Horton and Barbara-Lee Jordan. Originally opening in 1914 and enjoying a heyday through the 1920s with silent movies, prohibition, and welcoming the post WWI crowd for some needed peace, we can only imagine the days when Orofino residents proved resilient, and creative, after a devastating era.

In the Wagner family since 1955, the Rex celebrated and remained open and thriving through several major era’s spanning seven decades in total. Excitement, relief, and peace washed over Chris Wagner as he turned the keys, and the legacy, over to Horton and Jordan Monday.

The new owners bring a vibrant vision and a lot of positive energy that honors both the theater’s rich history while introducing fresh opportunities for artistic and cultural enrichment. “We want to bring more than just movies, and have some fun. Our community deserves so much more! My passion for the arts goes back to my dad as a musician and author, and my mother making the most decadent cinnamon rolls on the planet,” Horton explains.

“They taught me that art comes in many forms, and bringing people together with joy (and maybe with food) is the most important thing. I’m thrilled to help the theater shimmer again in our community and am so excited to discover the history and bring our community’s heritage to life through every movie, performance, and event.”

Barbara-Lee Jordan echoed sentiment, sharing, “I’ve been wanting to buy the theater for the last 10 years in hopes of giving the arts a home in Orofino, but it never did come to fruition. Amazingly, a few short months back, I was visiting with CC at Augie’s one afternoon and we discovered a common vision for the Rex. It will take a lot of sweat equity, but my goal is to make the Rex Theater the “go to” place for the community to experience new and old movies, live plays and concerts, and provide a venue for conferences and private events. It will take time, but with the community as partners, we’ll make it happen.”

The Rex Theater will continue to showcase movies and will also introduce live performances, such as theater and music. Additionally, it will partner with public and private entities to provide workshop and conference spaces for rentals for workshops, screenings, parties, private concerts and more. “What we imagine, we can achieve,” Horton adds.