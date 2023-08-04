The U.S. Department of Labor penalized Rosauers for not fairly compensating employees at 16 of its stores, including in Lewiston, Moscow and Colfax.

According to a news release from the Department of Labor, an investigation into the supermarket chain’s pay and employment practices led to the government recovering more than $350,000 in back wages and damages for 602 employees. The government also assessed $72,862 in penalties for violations.