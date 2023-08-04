The U.S. Department of Labor penalized Rosauers for not fairly compensating employees at 16 of its stores, including in Lewiston, Moscow and Colfax.
According to a news release from the Department of Labor, an investigation into the supermarket chain’s pay and employment practices led to the government recovering more than $350,000 in back wages and damages for 602 employees. The government also assessed $72,862 in penalties for violations.
Violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime and recordkeeping requirements were found at 16 stores in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. The branches in Lewiston, Moscow and Colfax were among those stores.
The Department of Labor discovered Rosauers did not pay employees for meal breaks less than 20 minutes long, as required, and failed to include evening premium pay, hazard pay and nondiscretionary bonuses in regular pay rates when calculating overtime wages.
The Ridgefield, Wash., store violated federal child labor regulations by allowing five minors ages 16 and 17 years old to operate a scrap paper baler and box compactor.
Department of Labor spokesperson Michael Petersen said the back wages will be dispersed to the workers.
Any employees who thinks they are owed back wages can visit dol.gov/agencies/whd/wow for more information. They can also call (866) 487-9243 with questions.
The news release sent out by the Department of Labor listed the Pullman store among those where violations occurred. But it is unclear why the store was included, as it has yet to open in the former Dissmore’s location.